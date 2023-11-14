Fantasy Alert: Steelers' Jaylen Warren Named Starting RB Over Najee Harris

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was announced with the starters prior to his team's 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, Warren, who has been the backup to Najee Harris this season, revealed that head coach Mike Tomlin notified him in the week's lead-in to the game (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about it Tuesday and gave this response.

The Steelers' official depth chart still lists Harris over Warren, although both are splitting touches at this point.

On Sunday, Warren amassed 15 carries for 101 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to two receptions for nine yards. Harris compiled 16 carries for 82 rushing yards and a score alongside three receptions for 14 yards. Each running back played 33 snaps.

Warren has been the Steelers' most efficient and explosive offensive running back this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry (71/364/2) alongside 31 receptions for 218 yards. He is tied with wide receiver George Pickens for most yards from scrimmage with 582 (on 102 touches for 5.7 yards per touch).

Harris has not fared as well as Warren, although he's still managed to do enough in his own right. The third-year pro has rushed for 4.0 yards per carry (116/464/3) alongside 18 catches for 115 yards.

Harris entered the season as the clear RB1, but at this juncture, it's clear that Warren is deserving of as many if not more touches. He's simply on fire over his last two games after amassing 113 total yards on 14 touches in a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans the week before.