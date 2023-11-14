Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects to Replace Stars Who Could Change Teams in Free Agency

3 of 6

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Chris Jones free agent rank: 1st overall, DT1

Leonard Taylor III NFL draft rank: 19th overall, DT2

Quality interior pass-rushers are hard to come by in the NFL, which is a big reason why Chris Jones is widely expected to be one of the most coveted free agents available this March after he and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't agree on a long-term contract.

Since entering the league in 2016, Jones' 70.5 sacks are the fourth-most among all defenders regardless of position and trail only Aaron Donald when it comes to defensive tackles, according to StatMuse.

Part of the reason why the eight-year pro has been so productive is he has a great get-off, exemplified by his 1.68-second 10-yard split time at the NFL Combine, which ranks in the 86th percentile for the position, per MockDraftable.

While we don't have that level of data on Leonard Taylor III yet, getting off the ball quickly is his calling card as well.

Jones and Taylor III are also similar in that they're athletic enough to win with a few finesse moves as pass-rushers while also showcasing the strength to win with power.

Additionally, they can play the same position as both are best as 3-techniques in even fronts, and both can get penetration against the run with how fast they are off the line.