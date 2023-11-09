9 NFL Coordinators Who Deserve Head Coaching Interest and Their Best Fits Next Season

9 NFL Coordinators Who Deserve Head Coaching Interest and Their Best Fits Next SeasonNovember 9, 2023
We didn't even make it to the halfway point of the season before the first head coaching domino fell in the NFL. After the Las Vegas Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, we already know at least one job that will be open on the 2024 coaching carousel.
Last year, the carousel only saw five new coaches. Of those, three were hired as successful coordinators the previous season. Jonathan Gannon and DeMeco Ryans got their shots with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans after putting together great defenses for the Eagles and 49ers, respectively.
Only one offensive coordinator got a shot. Shane Steichen parlayed his work with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense into the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.
This year's cycle should see more coordinators get their chance. The Raiders were the first team to have an opening, but there are several others struggling and may be in the market.
The league has many coordinators who are proving they deserve a chance at a head coaching gig. Here's a look at each one along with possible fits.
Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator
Unfortunately, the coach-hiring process usually favors the young and offensive-minded. It's easy to sell an owner on someone who has all the latest and greatest ideas to put points on the board and fans in the seats.
It may or may not be fair, but it leads to some teams overlooking a high-quality candidate such as Lou Anarumo.
The 57-year-old has been at the helm of the Cincinnati Bengals defense since 2019. While Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins garner most of the attention for the team, the defense has come up clutch several times in his time as DC.
Anarumo is a coach with renowned high standards, especially in the secondary going back to his days as a defensive backs coach. Even while breaking in several young players this season, the Bengals rank fourth in the league in takeaways.
He was a head coaching candidate last offseason, but Bengals players were excited to get to play for him again in 2023.
"Selfishly, I'm ecstatic he'll be back but he'd still make a great head coach," linebacker Logan Wilson texted Bengals reporter Geoff Hobson. "Glad to be in his system for another year."
Teams will often target the opposite of the coach they just had, so it would make sense for the Raiders to take a look at Anarumo.
It wouldn't be flashy, but that's the point. After hiring Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels back-to-back, the Raiders could use a defensive-minded coach who isn't going to draw too much attention to himself.
The Falcons might also be interested in a defensive coach. The Dan Quinn era isn't looking so bad with Arthur Smith on his way to a third losing season in as many years on the job.
Best Fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons
Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator
Eric Bieniemy has been part of the coaching carousel for a while now. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator had a hand in some of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL while serving as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator with the franchise from 2013-2022.
After getting passed over for head coaching jobs in the past, the 54-year-old made the move to Washington where he is assistant head coach title as well as offensive coordinator and play-calling duties.
The Commanders aren't one of the most explosive offenses in the league, but they are hovering around league average despite a second-year fifth-round pick at quarterback in Sam Howell.
They are 17th in total yards and 18th in scoring offense. Those are the highest marks for the Washington franchise since 2017.
Despite the success of the offense, the Commanders are still 4-5, which means the new ownership could be looking to make a change. The team hasn't had a winning record in four years under Ron Rivera. Swapping him out for Bieniemy would give them a chance to keep some continuity while making a change at the top.
If things end up going sideways for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, then Bieniemy could be a candidate. Deshaun Watson reportedly wanted him to be considered for the Texans job in 2021.
Getting the quarterback on track has to be top priority for the Browns, and Bieniemy could craft an offense that better plays to his strengths.
Best Fits: Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns
Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator
Highlighting anyone on the coaching staff of a team with just one win on the season might seem absurd, but Ejiro Evero has already earned his status as a head coaching candidate.
Despite the Panthers being generally bad this season, they are still fifth in total yards allowed and 19th in yards allowed per play. That's while playing with an offense that is giving them almost no help.
Now consider that the Broncos defense he coordinated last season went from being a top-10 unit to giving up a league-high 6.3 yards per play. The Vic Fangio disciple has already demonstrated the ability to build effective NFL defenses even if he doesn't have the best talent.
The situation in Carolina is interesting because it's starting to resemble the one Evero left in Denver. Nathaniel Hackett ended up getting fired and the 42-year-old should have been a consideration for the job, but the Broncos went with Sean Payton.
Perhaps the Panthers will go with the young, in-house option if they decide Frank Reich is not the guy to lead the rebuilding effort.
Alternatively, the Atlanta Falcons could make some sense too. Arthur Smith is just 18-25 as the head coach and his refusal to lean on first-round picks such as Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts has been frustrating.
Opting for a young defensive-minded coach who is going to build a good defense and allow his playmakers to carry the offense could be another route to success.
Best Fits: Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
Ben Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019, working his way from offensive quality control coach to offensive coordinator with stops as a tight ends coach and passing game coordinator along the way.
The offense had a definitive bump when he became the offensive coordinator.
In the two years since taking the reins, the Lions have been one of the league's best offenses. This season, they are ninth in scoring and second in yards. Last year, they finished fifth in points and fourth in yards.
Part of Johnson's secret is that he's helped Jared Goff play at a high level. Goff is ninth in the league in QBR and finished fifth in 2022. Considering he finished 23rd in his final season with Sean McVay and the Rams, that's significant.
Johnson does a tremendous job of marring his dynamic running schemes with the play-action pass, accentuating Goff's strengths and minimizing his weaknesses.
Any team who might be "stuck" with a quarterback who could be salvaged should have Johnson at the top of their coaching wishlist. If the Patriots decide to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be a change of pace and might be able to bring out the best in Mac Jones.
On the veteran end of that spectrum, the Saints might want to look into Johnson if they decide Dennis Allen is not the way forward. Much like Goff, Derek Carr is a strong-armed quarterback who could find renewed success in Johnson's offense.
Best Fits: New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator
The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the biggest victims of the coaching carousel last season. They lost two talented coordinators to head coaching jobs, leaving Nick Sirianni to fill two of the most important vacancies on his staff.
Hopefully, he has some more candidates in mind because he could lose another one this offseason.
Brian Johnson has had a rapid ascent through the ranks. He started as the quarterback coach at Utah University and became his alma mater's offensive coordinator after just two seasons. His collegiate resume also features a stint at Mississippi State where he helped develop Dak Prescott into an NFL prospect.
Everywhere Johnson has gone, he has been promoted or hired up. That's why he should be a head coaching candidate after just four years in the league. Quarterback development is a huge part of success in the NFL, and he has a track record of being key in that process.
The 36-year-old would be ideal for a team that is looking for a shot in the arm offensively and either has a young quarterback or will be in the market for one.
The Bucs would make a lot of sense. Baker Mayfield has been good, but not good enough to be the long-term guy. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Johnson would have his A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to build an offense around.
If the Commanders are looking for someone who can get the most out of Sam Howell, then Johnson could be their guy.
Best Fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator
Like Brian Johnson, Mike Macdonald hasn't been in the NFL long, but he's making his presence felt.
Macdonald took over the Baltimore Ravens defense in 2022, and the unit has become elite under his guidance. In his first year, it was ninth in yards allowed and third in scoring defense. This season, it's even better as the league's top scoring defense.
Being a head coach isn't just about knowledge on one side of the ball, though. It's also about relating to others and leading both players and coaches. Those who have worked with Macdonald are positive about his abilities as a communicator in addition to his savvy.
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and current Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier had high praise for Macdonald, per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
"Mike has the ability to disarm and not make anyone feel uncomfortable," he said. "He can handle every situation individually. I can see him being able to stand in front of a team because of his ability to relate."
Macdonald has transformed the Ravens defense without elite talent in key spots. Their top edge-rusher has been 32-year-old Kyle Van Noy with five sacks on the season. Brandon Stephens is the only CB with an interception.
The Raiders just got done learning that an offensive mastermind isn't always the answer. The Silver and Black haven't finished in the top half of the league in scoring defense since 2002. With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, Macdonald would make sense in Vegas.
Best Fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator
Most of the coaches on this list would be getting their first head coaching gig. The NFL has hired its fair share of retread head coaches, and it doesn't often work out.
But Dan Quinn is not most retread head coaches.
For one, the 53-year-old isn't a one-trick pony when it comes to putting together a defense. He made his name and earned his first shot at being a head coach for his part in developing the Legion of Boom defense for the Seattle Seahawks and their renowned zone-heavy Cover 3 system.
In Dallas, he's engineered a completely different nightmare for opposing offenses. Even without Trevon Diggs this season, they run man coverage at the second-highest rate in the league.
It wasn't as though Quinn's first go-round as a head coach was a disaster, though. The Falcons were 43-42 with him at the helm and had a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. Things went downhill quickly at the end, but the roster was also in a downturn at the end of the Matt Ryan era.
There are two primary fits for Quinn. The first would be if the Cowboys fail to live up to expectations again this season and Mike McCarthy is given the ax. Quinn would be a logical choice to promote because he would bring continuity with the defense while bringing in a new face to run the offense.
The other is a team that is looking for a veteran who is going to bring a franchise some stability. If Jonathan Gannon doesn't show some signs of life with Kyler Murray returning from IR, the Cardinals could use a legitimate veteran candidate like Quinn.
Best Fits: Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals
Frank Smith, Miami Dolphins Offensive Coordinator
The Kyle Shanahan coaching tree produces head coaching candidates every year. Frank Smith isn't technically a product of that, but Mike McDaniel is and that might just be close enough.
The 42-year-old joined McDaniel in Miami in 2022 and has become a vital member of his coaching staff.
"He has a thorough understanding of the game and is a great teacher, which is really what coaching is all about," McDaniel said of Smith, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "He also has a unique ability to anticipate problems before they arise, be that on the field or in administrative-type things related to schedules, questions that will come up with players or coaches, etc. He operates on a daily basis with a passion, positivity and humility that is rare and sets him apart."
It's always encouraging to hear that a coach's strengths go beyond the teaching and implementation of the system on their side of the ball. If Smith has the goods on the administrative and organizational aspects of the job, then his resume that is the Dolphins offense speaks for itself.
He is going to make sense for a team looking to rebrand itself offensively and take a chance on a relatively unproven coach.
The Chargers offense has not been greater than the sum of its parts under Brandon Staley in Los Angeles. They were a top-five unit in 2021 when Smith was there as offensive-line coach and run game coordinator, though.
The Bucs would also be a fit as a team that could use a shakeup on offense.
Best Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Press Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator
Press Taylor has two major things going for him as a head coaching candidate: The impressive progression of Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense in his two years as coordinator and a seal of approval from Doug Pederson.
It's hard for an offensive head coach to hand off play-calling duties to an assistant, but Pederson was willing to do that before this season.
"Press is a smart coach who has been in the league a long time. He's going to be a head coach one day. What better time than right now with the team we have to get that experience?" he told media after giving Taylor the new responsibility.
Pederson has proved to be a strong head coach in the NFL with successful stops at Philadelphia and now Jacksonville, so his word should carry some weight.
Trevor Lawrence looked shaky in his rookie season under Urban Meyer's tutelage as the Jags went 3-14. Taylor was a big part of the reason the Jags went from that to 9-8 with a top-10 offense last year.
Now the Jags are 6-2 and sitting atop the AFC South.
Taylor, 35, fits the mold of young, dynamic offensive mind that many teams are looking for. The Chicago Bears should be looking for those types to mold either Justin Fields or a rookie quarterback next season.
The Chargers could also be looking for that kind of mind. Brandon Staley should be on a short leash as L.A. continues to underachieve despite having Justin Herbert at quarterback.
Best Fits: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers