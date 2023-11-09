9 NFL Coordinators Who Deserve Head Coaching Interest and Their Best Fits Next Season

9 of 9

Press Taylor has two major things going for him as a head coaching candidate: The impressive progression of Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense in his two years as coordinator and a seal of approval from Doug Pederson.

It's hard for an offensive head coach to hand off play-calling duties to an assistant, but Pederson was willing to do that before this season.

"Press is a smart coach who has been in the league a long time. He's going to be a head coach one day. What better time than right now with the team we have to get that experience?" he told media after giving Taylor the new responsibility.

Pederson has proved to be a strong head coach in the NFL with successful stops at Philadelphia and now Jacksonville, so his word should carry some weight.

Trevor Lawrence looked shaky in his rookie season under Urban Meyer's tutelage as the Jags went 3-14. Taylor was a big part of the reason the Jags went from that to 9-8 with a top-10 offense last year.

Now the Jags are 6-2 and sitting atop the AFC South.

Taylor, 35, fits the mold of young, dynamic offensive mind that many teams are looking for. The Chicago Bears should be looking for those types to mold either Justin Fields or a rookie quarterback next season.

The Chargers could also be looking for that kind of mind. Brandon Staley should be on a short leash as L.A. continues to underachieve despite having Justin Herbert at quarterback.