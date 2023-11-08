Eagles' Jason Kelce to Feature in People Magazine's 2023 'Sexiest Man Alive' Edition

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be featured in People magazine's upcoming Sexiest Man Alive issue.

People revealed six men, including Kelce, who will be among those featured in the issue. The other five revealed were Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

Kelce, 36, is in his 13th NFL season, all with the Eagles. He serves as the anchor of an offensive line which has helped guide Philadelphia to a league-best 8-1 record.

Kelce's on-field accomplishments include five All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods. He also helped the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl in Feb. 2018.

Kelce's off-field celebrity has risen dramatically in recent years. He and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, co-host the United States' No. 1 sports podcast (New Heights). He and his family also starred in a recent documentary (Kelce) of his 2022 season on and off the field. And of course, there's Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, which has also led to a brighter spotlight.