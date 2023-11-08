8 CFB Stars Who Are Perfect Schematic Fits for Specific Teams in 2024 NFL Draft

8 of 8

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It's tempting to connect Dallas Turner with the Washington Commanders. You're a defensive lineman at Alabama? Come on down!

Besides, the reality is Washington will be hunting for edge-rushers after trading Montez Sweat to Chicago and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. The position has quickly become a massive need.

Enter: Jared Verse.

After transferring from Albany to Florida State last season, he notched 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. While his counting stats have dipped in 2023—he's tallied 6.5 stops for loss with 4.5 sacks and seven hurries in nine games—Verse's pressure rate is still strong.

Verse's quickness off the snap would be a terrific complement to the sheer power of Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne in the middle of Washington's defensive front.