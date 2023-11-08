8 CFB Stars Who Are Perfect Schematic Fits for Specific Teams in 2024 NFL Draft

8 CFB Stars Who Are Perfect Schematic Fits for Specific Teams in 2024 NFL DraftNovember 8, 2023
Talent is a key part of every evaluation, but many other factors will determine where players are selected in the 2024 NFL draft.
Upside, personality and injury history all matter to teams. If the scouting department ignores schematic fit, though, the decision-makers are just begging for trouble.
On the other hand, the right combination of coaching, playing style and opportunity can maximize a prospect's potential. In the later rounds, the hope is unearthing a gem. And in the first round, the hope is turning a standout prospect into a superstar.
Identifying those potential stars is our mission here.
No quarterbacks are included for a simple reason: For any well-run organization, that player is the system.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Let's be clear: Marvin Harrison Jr. fits any system. A wide receiver who's 6'4" and 205 pounds with his route-running skills and ability to make contested catches is an elite prospect.
Although every single NFL team wants him, the Arizona Cardinals need a player like Harrison.
Marquise Brown has been a decent No. 1 target, and the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2024. But are the Cardinals ready to commit the long-term money he will command for a second contract?
If they have Harrison, the answer might be no. It helps that 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson has been a promising rookie, too.
No matter how Arizona decides to proceed at quarterback—Kyler Murray or someone else—Harrison could quickly establish himself as the offense's go-to wideout.
Other fits: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens: OG Cooper Beebe
For the Baltimore Ravens to unleash Lamar Jackson's peak effectiveness, they need to have a sturdy offensive line.
Cooper Beebe is an ideal prospect for that mission.
Last year, the 6'4", 335-pound left guard earned second-team AP All-America recognition. Entering the final month of the 2023 regular season, he's again one of the nation's most consistent and powerful blockers.
While his athleticism doesn't jump off the page, Beebe is technically solid and rarely makes mental mistakes.
Even if Baltimore decides to re-sign right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Ravens should be seeking an upgrade for left guard John Cleveland. His contract also expires after the 2023 season.
Other fits: Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills: S Kamren Kinchens
Micah Hyde has an expiring contract, as does Taylor Rapp. Jordan Poyer's deal is done after the 2024 season.
On paper, the Buffalo Bills have a shaky succession plan if neither Hyde nor Rapp are back. Cam Lewis has logged only 29 defensive snaps in nine games, and Damar Hamlin has usually been a healthy scratch this year.
Kamren Kinchens can become a key part of the solution.
Last season, he recorded 59 tackles and six interceptions on the way to a first-team AP All-America selection. He has gathered 43 stops and four interceptions in seven games this season, too.
Buffalo would be a tremendous spot for Kinchens to showcase his willingness to contribute in run support and his ballhawk ability.
Other fits: New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears: LT Olu Fashanu
Are you a functional blocker? Congratulations, you're a wonderful fit on the Chicago Bears.
It's not quite that simple, but Chicago once again has a problematic offensive line. Darnell Wright, a first-round selection in 2023, has locked in a job at right tackle. On the opposite side, though, neither Larry Borom nor Braxton Jones has truly demanded the spot.
Olu Fashanu can step in immediately.
Even though he missed four regular-season games in 2022, he still earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. This season, the 6'6", 317-pound Fashanu is a strong contender for All-American recognition.
Chicago has plenty of options with its pair of first-round picks, but a left tackle should be high on the list.
Other fits: Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans
Denver Broncos: Edge Laiatu Latu
Through nine weeks of the 2023 season, only the Bears have generated less pressure than the Denver Broncos. Chicago at least has potential to rise because of the recent trade for Montez Sweat, though.
Denver, meanwhile, is banking on internal improvement before it can address the edge-rushing group this offseason.
Laiatu Latu should be among the highest-valued prospects for the Broncos, who need a headliner ahead of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning and Jonathan Cooper. Latu racked up 10.5 sacks in 2022 and has already surpassed that number with 11 through nine games in 2023.
Most importantly, Latu can be an every-down player. He's clearly a pass-rushing menace but, at 6'5" and 265 pounds, is also built to handle an NFL rushing attack, too.
Other fits: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers: LT Joe Alt
David Bakhtiari developed into a dominant left tackle for the Green Bay Packers, but it's time to move on.
Since a torn left ACL ended his 2020 campaign right before the playoffs, Bakhtiari has totaled just 13 appearances. He played in the 2023 season opener but won't return because of another knee surgery.
If he's released this offseason, Green Bay can save $21.5 million no matter the date. So, that might not happen until the 2024 draft is complete. But if the Packers are able to snag Joe Alt—or Fashanu, for that matter—he should be the left tackle of the present and future.
Alt is an imposing 6'8" and 322 pounds, yet his footwork and technique are excellent. That's no surprise, given his dad played a decade in the NFL and his position coach is the well-respected Joe Rudolph.
Alt's experience in a versatile offense would help the transition to Matt LaFleur's evolving scheme in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.
Other fits: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants: TE Brock Bowers
Daniel Jones (knee) is out for the season, and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) might not return. Suddenly, the 2-7 New York Giants are in "consider a QB" territory. If that happens, both Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are real options.
Based on immediate need, though, Brock Bowers is an easy pick.
Darren Waller isn't entirely at fault, but his pre-injury production—36 catches for 384 yards and one touchdown—is replaceable. He's also 31 years old, hasn't logged more than 11 appearances since 2020 and could save the team $7.1 million or $12 million (depending on whether he's a post-June 1 cut) if released this offseason.
Tight ends typically aren't a top draft pick, but Bowers' athletic profile is a rarity at the position. He's an explosive player who is more a wideout than a tight end after the catch.
While the Giants need to upgrade their receiving corps, head coach Brian Daboll can build a passing game around Bowers—not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce.
Other fits: New England Patriots, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders: Edge Jared Verse
It's tempting to connect Dallas Turner with the Washington Commanders. You're a defensive lineman at Alabama? Come on down!
Besides, the reality is Washington will be hunting for edge-rushers after trading Montez Sweat to Chicago and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. The position has quickly become a massive need.
Enter: Jared Verse.
After transferring from Albany to Florida State last season, he notched 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. While his counting stats have dipped in 2023—he's tallied 6.5 stops for loss with 4.5 sacks and seven hurries in nine games—Verse's pressure rate is still strong.
Verse's quickness off the snap would be a terrific complement to the sheer power of Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne in the middle of Washington's defensive front.
Other fits: Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos