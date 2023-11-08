Decisions the Cowboys Should Regret 1 Week After Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Cowboys were mostly in position to be buyers at the deadline, but it's worth taking a look at who they could have unloaded to get a draft pick. Someone like Jayron Kearse would have been an ideal candidate.



Kearse is playing well enough to have been of interest to teams around the league. He's made seven starts with 37 tackles, an interceptions and three passes deflected. He's been a great investment for the Cowboys, starting 36 games after coming to the team with just 12 starts in stops with the Vikings and Lions.

But his time with the Cowboys could be coming to a close. He's set to be a free agent in 2024 and Dan Quinn has developed several other safeties who are capable of absorbing the snaps that would be vacated by Kearse's departure.

Earlier in the season Kearse was on the field for every defensive snap. Since the by week, he's seen a reduction in those snaps. Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker are playing more than Kearse with Juanyeh Thomas waiting in the wings.

Kearse is a good player, but the Cowboys had an opportunity to trade from a position of strength to either address a need or get more draft picks.