Decisions the Cowboys Should Regret 1 Week After Trade Deadline
One week after the NFL trade deadline passed, the Dallas Cowboys got a reminder of just how small the margin for error is between winning and losing the biggest games of the season.
The Cowboys came up just short in a 28-23 loss that could have huge implications in the NFC East. Dallas would have pulled within a half-game of the Eagles for the lead in the division, but are now 2.5 games back as we enter the second half of the season.
It's not like all hope is lost in Dallas. The Cowboys are still 5-3 and if the season ended today they would be in the playoffs as the sixth seed. However, they would be traveling to San Francisco to revisit a Niners team that beat them 42-10 in Week 5.
The bottom line is that the Cowboys still feel like a good-not-great team. The trade deadline was an opportunity to potentially put them over the top or better position themselves to be elite in 2024.
Here are three regrets they should have one week after the trade deadline.
Not Landing a Linebacker
In general, it's hard to feel great about the Cowboys' inactivity at the deadline.
The Eagles traded for Kevin Byard and the Niners traded for Chase Young. They both added high-caliber defensive players who are going to make an impact down the stretch and into the postseason.
The Cowboys are behind both of them and didn't get any better.
Diana Russini of The Athletic reported that the Cowboys, "did work the phones and tried to make a move. A source shared they were hunting for a linebacker, as we have seen Dallas is thin at the position. In the end, no deal made sense."
As Russini points out, the Cowboys are thin at linebacker. With Leighton Vander Esch on the injured reserve, the Cowboys have been forced to primarily go with Damone Clark and Markquese Bell. One more injury at the position could force Micah Parsons to take on more linebacker duties.
There are still some names on the free agent market that could be of interest. Anthony Barr started 10 games last season and is still available. However, swinging a trade for someone like Josey Jewell from the Denver Broncos or Jordan Hicks from the Minnesota Vikings would have given some hope that the Cowboys defense could catch up to the Eagles or Niners in the NFC.
Not Trading S Jayron Kearse
The Cowboys were mostly in position to be buyers at the deadline, but it's worth taking a look at who they could have unloaded to get a draft pick. Someone like Jayron Kearse would have been an ideal candidate.
Kearse is playing well enough to have been of interest to teams around the league. He's made seven starts with 37 tackles, an interceptions and three passes deflected. He's been a great investment for the Cowboys, starting 36 games after coming to the team with just 12 starts in stops with the Vikings and Lions.
But his time with the Cowboys could be coming to a close. He's set to be a free agent in 2024 and Dan Quinn has developed several other safeties who are capable of absorbing the snaps that would be vacated by Kearse's departure.
Earlier in the season Kearse was on the field for every defensive snap. Since the by week, he's seen a reduction in those snaps. Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker are playing more than Kearse with Juanyeh Thomas waiting in the wings.
Kearse is a good player, but the Cowboys had an opportunity to trade from a position of strength to either address a need or get more draft picks.
With Kearse set to leave in free agency, it might have been wise to see what they could get for him.
Not Getting Involved
We can talk about specific players and needs that weren't addressed, but the biggest disappointment the Cowboys should have is that they didn't get better.
This is a roster that is built to compete now. But it isn't a roster that has proven it can beat the teams that it will need to beat in January to reach its potential.
Those teams have added players this season. As noted earlier, the Niners and Eagles got better.
So did the Seahawks. They are emerging as an NFC contender and made an aggressive move for Leonard Williams. He makes their defensive line much better.
The Detroit Lions move for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones isn't on the same tier, but it's at least an attempt to solve an issue with their roster.
A similar move for the Cowboys would have at least brought some hope. Instead, the Cowboys essentially said they were good enough as-is to reach the lofty expectations they should have.
Instead, the Cowboys fumbled a good chance to add someone that could make all the difference.
After watching the team come up just short in a big game again, the complete lack of action should be the Cowboys biggest regret.