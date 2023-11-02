Rangers Parade 2023: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream, TV Info After World Series Win

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers finally won their first World Series title, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Let the partying begin.

According to multiple reports, the parade will held in Arlington on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

According to Matt LeClercq of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Arlington officials are expected to release additional parade details on Thursday, but the celebration will be at Arlington's Entertainment District, where the Rangers' Globe Life Field is housed.

"It's been a long awaited celebration," Arlington spokeswoman Susan Schrock told LeClercq.

MLB Network traditionally broadcasts World Series parades for a national audience, so the expectation is that Friday's celebration can be watched on the channel or on MLB.com.

It should be quite the party.

The organization began in Major League Baseball as the Washington Senators back in 1961 before moving to Texas and becoming the Rangers in 1972. In that time, the team only reached the World Series three times, losing to the San Francisco Giants in five games in 2010 and the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in 2011.

In total, the Rangers have only reached the playoffs nine times in their 63 years of existence. So yes, Wednesday night was probably very cathartic for long-standing fans of the franchise, and Friday likely will be quite the celebration.

"To be a part of this, it's just really special," World Series MVP Corey Seager said after the game. "... It's a really cool moment right now."