Video: Bruce Bochy Says Rangers 'Just Wrote History' During World Series Celebration

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions after capping a five-game Fall Classic win with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Afterward, Texas manager Bruce Bochy spoke to the victorious Rangers in the road clubhouse and told them that they just "wrote history."

Texas wrote history in two notable ways.

For starters, the Rangers won the first World Series since the franchise's inception as the Washington Senators in 1961.

Second, not only did Texas set the MLB playoff record for most road wins in a single postseason, but the Rangers also won the most road games without a single loss as well.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com provided the details.

Numerous Rangers wrote their own history and/or joined elite lists along the way, including right fielder Adolis García, who set the single-season playoff record for most RBI (22). Will Smith became the first player to win three consecutive World Series with three different teams.

Bochy became the sixth manager to win four World Series. Evan Carter set the record for most doubles (nine) in one playoff as well. Corey Seager became the fourth player to win multiple World Series MVP. And so on and so forth.