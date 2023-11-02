X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Video: Bruce Bochy Says Rangers 'Just Wrote History' During World Series Celebration

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 2, 2023

    Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    AP Photo/Gregory Bull

    The Texas Rangers are World Series champions after capping a five-game Fall Classic win with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

    Afterward, Texas manager Bruce Bochy spoke to the victorious Rangers in the road clubhouse and told them that they just "wrote history."

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    POP THE CHAMPAGNE, <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> 🍾🤠<br><br>YOU'RE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!! <a href="https://t.co/hG6M9hlxDT">pic.twitter.com/hG6M9hlxDT</a>

    Texas wrote history in two notable ways.

    For starters, the Rangers won the first World Series since the franchise's inception as the Washington Senators in 1961.

    Second, not only did Texas set the MLB playoff record for most road wins in a single postseason, but the Rangers also won the most road games without a single loss as well.

    Sarah Langs of MLB.com provided the details.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    most road wins, single postseason:<br><br>2023 Rangers: 11 (0 losses)<br>2019 Nationals: 8 (1 loss)<br>1996 Yankees: 8 (0 losses)<br>2018 Red Sox: 7 (1 loss)

    Numerous Rangers wrote their own history and/or joined elite lists along the way, including right fielder Adolis García, who set the single-season playoff record for most RBI (22). Will Smith became the first player to win three consecutive World Series with three different teams.

    Video: Bruce Bochy Says Rangers 'Just Wrote History' During World Series Celebration
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Bochy became the sixth manager to win four World Series. Evan Carter set the record for most doubles (nine) in one playoff as well. Corey Seager became the fourth player to win multiple World Series MVP. And so on and so forth.

    But in the present tense, the Rangers have rightfully earned their perch on top of the baseball mountain after a tremendous postseason.