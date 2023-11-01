ESPN: Cardinals' Michael Bidwill Publicly Humiliated Former GM Steve Keim over DUI

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill reportedly reduced then-general manager Steve Keim to tears in 2018 after he was cited for driving under the influence.

According to ESPN's Tisha Thompson and Josh Weinfuss, multiple sources who worked for the Cardinals organization at the time said Bidwill publicly humiliated Keim by calling an all-staff meeting following his DUI, and berating him.

One person with knowledge of the meeting said: "He asked him about wearing an orange jumpsuit and all the dehumanizing parts about going to jail. I perceived his intention to be, he really wanted to embarrass him to send a message."

Another person who attended the meeting added: "He just got up there and gave him a verbal ass-whipping in front of all of us."

Keim, who stepped down from his GM role in January to focus on his health, was fined $200,000 and suspended five weeks for the DUI.

One year later, Bidwill allegedly did something similar when then-COO Ron Minegar was arrested for DUI as well.

Minegar admitted that he erred by drinking and driving, but felt that Bidwill went overboard, saying: "I did something really stupid, and my face was beet red because I was an a--hole. I got in a car and drove intoxicated. That part of it was justifiable. But it did go over the top."

Although it can be argued Bidwill's reactions were justified given the illegality of what Keim and Minegar did, several other former team employees speaking on the condition of anonymity have alleged that Bidwill created a toxic work environment fueled by his outbursts striking fear into employees.

In April, former Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough filed an arbitration complaint in which he accused Bidwill of "gross misconduct, including discrimination and harassment."

Bidwill allegedly installed sexist policies meant to prevent female employees from interacting with male employees, including players and coaches.

Some former female employees told Thompson and Weinfuss they were discouraged from using a certain stairwell at the team facility and from going to the cafeteria or even using the restroom closest to their desks in order to avoid walking on the football side of the building.

Also, while male employees were given access to the facility's gym when players weren't using it, women allegedly were not afforded the same opportunity.

McDonough's complaint also alleged that Bidwill "cursed at and berated a young African American employee in a racially charged manner" over a parking spot.

Minegar and former Cardinals human resources chief Lisa Lutich, both of whom are white, expressed their belief that Bidwill is not racist, plus the Cardinals organization has denied most of the allegations levied against Bidwill.