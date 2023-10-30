Former NHL Player Adam Johnson's Death Being Investigated by Police

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died during a Nottingham Panthers game in England after his throat was cut by a skate blade during an on-ice collision, is being investigated by the South Yorkshire Police, per ESPN.

Authorities announced Monday that "officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

Johnson, 29, was treated on the ice by medical professionals and eventually taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. The team had initially described the incident as a "freak accident."

The Panthers released the following statement:

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news.

"The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."