Former NHL Player Adam Johnson's Death Being Investigated by Police

Former NHL Player Adam Johnson's Death Being Investigated by PoliceOctober 30, 2023
The death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died during a Nottingham Panthers game in England after his throat was cut by a skate blade during an on-ice collision, is being investigated by the South Yorkshire Police, per ESPN.
Authorities announced Monday that "officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."
Johnson, 29, was treated on the ice by medical professionals and eventually taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. The team had initially described the incident as a "freak accident."
The Panthers released the following statement:
"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news.
"The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."
Daniel Taylor @DTathletic
In Nottingham today: a city in mourning for Adam Johnson of <a href="https://twitter.com/PanthersIHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PanthersIHC</a><br><br>John McGovern - two-time European Cup winner with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFFC</a> - has just laid a wreath on behalf of club.<br><br>All sorts of other tributes here from Widnes Wild, Cardiff Devils and many others. <a href="https://t.co/Nd5l3K6APW">pic.twitter.com/Nd5l3K6APW</a>
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
Crosby on the loss of Adam Johnson: "It's something that we've all been thinking about. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Just a great guy, a great teammate, had an awesome attitude while he was here. Just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL." <a href="https://t.co/ZgHrlTTvQb">pic.twitter.com/ZgHrlTTvQb</a>
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
The Ontario Reign honoured Adam Johnson by naming him first star following their win against Abbotsford. Johnson played for the Reign from 2020-22. 🙏<br><br>📽️: <a href="https://twitter.com/ontarioreign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ontarioreign</a> <a href="https://t.co/2cRRO87EFz">pic.twitter.com/2cRRO87EFz</a>
Johnson played two NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, registering one goal and three assists in 13 games.