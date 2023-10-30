Iowa OC Brian Ferentz Won't Return for 2024; Will Stay With Team Through Bowl Game

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return for the 2024 college football season.

Interim athletic director Beth Goetz made the news official on Monday but added that Ferentz will continue with the team through its bowl game.

Ferentz provided a statement to ESPN's Pete Thamel, which he relayed after the news became official:

"For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

"In that time my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team's success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team."

Earlier Monday, multiple sources told David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider that Ferenez was "not expected to return" for 2024.

Ferentz, who is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2017.

The team has particularly struggled to score over the past three seasons, finishing 99th out of 130 Division I FBS teams in points per game 2021 and 123rd of 131 teams in 2022. This year's team hasn't fared much better, landing 120th among 133 teams thus far.

The spotlight has shone bright on Ferentz, especially before this season. Per Eickholt, Ferentz's contract was changed prior to this year, and he provided more details.

"He took a $50,000 pay cut and it was mandated by Iowa's administration that the Hawkeyes score at least 25 points per game (including a bowl game) -- by any means, including defense and special teams -- during the 2023 season," Eickholt wrote.

"If that happened, Ferentz would return to his rollover two-year contract."

Iowa is currently averaging 19.5 points per game. That number falls to just 14.2 points per game in Big Ten play.

This year's Iowa team is 6-2 (3-2 in the Big Ten) and sits ranked 24th in the Associated Press poll. The defense is strong enough for Iowa to be even better, allowing just 14.5 points per game (sixth in Division I FBS).

But the offense is struggling once again. The season's low points include a 31-0 loss to Penn State and a 12-10 defeat to Minnesota on Saturday.

The most recent loss was particularly jarring, as Iowa nearly won despite amassing just 127 total yards and committing three turnovers. Iowa only possessed the ball for 24:35 as well.

Iowa's defense held strong and allowed just four field goals, but the offense went 0-of-7 on second-half drives, which ended in five punts, an interception and a fumble.