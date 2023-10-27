Adrian Peterson Says He's Eying NFL Comeback, Isn't Retired: 'I Can Still Play'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former NFL superstar running back Adrian Peterson believes he can still play in the league, and he maintains his passion and desire to do so.

Peterson made the remarks to Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III on the RG3 and The Ones podcast (1:08:00 mark):

"I can still play, I can still play," Peterson said after Griffin asked if he felt he could still play professionally (and wanted to as well).

"I feel like I have the ability to get out there and outperform a lot of these kids that I see playing today. And I definitely still want to play, I still have the passion and the desire and the love to get out there and go out there and put my best foot forward. God willing, given the opportunity, whether that's before playoffs here soon, I'll be ready to go out there and make something happen."

Peterson played 15 NFL seasons and most recently suited up for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 campaign. He rushed for 98 yards and two scores on 38 carries (2.6 YPC) over four games in that season.

There's no denying that Peterson is one of the NFL's all-time greatest running backs. The three-time rushing champion has amassed 17,392 yards from scrimmage and 126 touchdowns over his tremendous career.

He also overcame a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Dec. 2011 to rush for 2,097 yards and 12 scores in a 2012 NFL MVP season. His resume includes seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pro nods and eight seasons with 1,000 or more rushing yards, and it's not hard to envision him getting into the Hall of Fame on his first shot with the class of 2027 (should he not play in the NFL again and restart the five-year window).

That being said, it's more likely than not that Peterson has seen his last down in an NFL uniform. He was great at his peak, and 15 years at the NFL's most physically demanding position is remarkable, but he simply didn't fare well in his final campaign and hasn't been on a field in two years. At 38 years old, and with 3,535 regular-season touches under his belt, it appears Peterson's playing career is over.

Of course, a team needing a running back in the second half of this season could call Peterson for a shot, but as of now, that doesn't appear likely to happen.