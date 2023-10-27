1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2023 Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2023
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us, and the market is beginning to move.
The Kansas City Chiefs traded for wideout Mecole Hardman last week, and the Philadelphia Eagles acquired safety Kevin Byard on Monday.
These were win-now moves by franchises that believe they're a player or two away from making a championship run. More moves are likely to come in before the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Not every team is in a similar position, but that doesn't mean there isn't a sensible trade target for each franchise. Rebuilding teams like the 0-6 Carolina Panthers might not be eager to land immediate contributors, but they can always look for a potential long-term piece for their rebuild.
Below, you'll find one logical trade target for each team based on factors like roster makeup, player potential, player production, contract status and cap space. To keep things interesting, we'll limit each trade candidate to one team only.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Despite having the third-most cap space in the NFL, the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals probably aren't interested in adding a win-now player. Instead, they should consider adding pieces who could help in the future.
Arizona has two first-round picks in the 2024 draft, and it will likely have to choose between incumbent quarterback Kyler Murray and a top quarterback prospect like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Either way, though, the rebuilding Cardinals could stand to upgrade their receiving corps.
General manager Monti Ossenfort should take a flier on Carolina Panthers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr., who has requested and been granted permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Marshall hasn't panned out for the Panthers, but he was a highly touted 2021 second-round pick out of LSU. The 23-year-old still has some untapped upside, and the Cardinals should see if they can buy low on that potential and unlock it.
Atlanta Falcons: Edge Josh Uche
The Atlanta Falcons moved to 4-3 with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. They're firmly in the hunt for an NFC South title, and they should be aggressive at the trade deadline with their $10.2 million in available cap space.
The Falcons should see if the 2-5 New England Patriots are willing to be sellers. If so, they should inquire about pass-rusher Josh Uche.
Uche will be a free agent in the spring, and he's dealing with knee and foot injuries that sidelined him for Week 7. However, he has a strong track record of production when healthy.
Uche recorded 11.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures last season. The Falcons, who have recorded only 13 sacks in seven games, could use the boost on the edge that Uche would provide.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Dalvin Cook
The New York Jets haven't utilized four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook often since Breece Hall returned to a full workload. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that New York has made Cook available amid his declined usage.
The Baltimore Ravens should make a play for Cook to bolster their backfield depth.
The Ravens' ground game has been mostly fine this season (4.4 yards per carry), but it's been buoyed by quarterback Lamar Jackson. J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Gus Edwards is the only tailback with more than 200 rushing yards on the year.
Cook would be a luxury for the Ravens, who are getting by with Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III. However, Baltimore is beginning to look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. With $6.4 million in cap space, it can and should be willing to make a move that puts its roster over the top.
Buffalo Bills: DT Andrew Billings
The Buffalo Bills defense has been decimated by injuries. Cornerback Tre'Davious White, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano are on injured reserve, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver is dealing with a toe injury.
The Bills, who have only $5.3 million in cap space, aren't in a position to make a home run trade at the deadline. However, acquiring defensive tackle Andrew Billings from the struggling Chicago Bears might be doable.
Billings has a reasonable $1.4 million base salary this season and has been productive for Chicago. He's recorded 11 tackles and six solo stops while playing only 49 percent of the defensive snaps.
Billings had 39 tackles, 18 solo stops and a sack with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
Adding Billings wouldn't address every need that Buffalo has defensively, but it would help bolster a run defense that has quickly become one of the team's biggest issues.
Carolina Panthers: WR Jerry Jeudy
The Carolina Panthers are all-in on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, largely because they don't have a viable alternative. With no 2024 first-rounder, tanking isn't really an option. Developing Young has become the only focus for 2023, and the Panthers want a receiver.
"The Panthers already have been active on the trade front this season, sources say, calling several teams about a potential trade for a starting wide receiver," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote on Oct. 1.
Carolina should see if it can pry 24-year-old wideout Jerry Jeudy away from the Denver Broncos. Jeudy hasn't developed into a No. 1-caliber target yet, but he flashed with a 972-yard campaign in 2022.
Jeudy, who will be on the fifth-year option in 2024, is young enough to grow alongside Young long-term, and he could provide Carolina with the first-round talent that it won't land in April's draft.
Chicago Bears: CB C.J. Henderson
The Chicago Bears will soon face a tough decision. They have two 2024 first-round picks, including Carolina's, so they may have a realistic shot at a top quarterback prospect. If that happens, Chicago will have to choose between drafting a new quarterback or sticking with 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields.
Either way, Chicago is still rebuilding. While it considers selling off veteran pieces, it should consider bringing in young players with upside, such as Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson.
The 2020 first-round pick didn't work out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't become a star in Carolina. However, he's only 25 years old and has flashed some potential—he had six passes defended and two interceptions last season.
Assuming the Bears are able to extend budding star Jaylon Johnson, they should look for another young up-and-comer to start opposite him. Henderson isn't at that level yet, but Chicago could audition him over the second half of the season before making a long-term decision in 2024 free agency.
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Derrick Henry
While the Kevin Byard trade may not be the start of a Tennessee Titans fire sale, the Cincinnati Bengals should see if they're willing to part with star running back Derrick Henry.
With $12.6 million in cap space available, Cincinnati could easily take on the prorated portion of Henry's $10.5 million base salary. The Bengals could also use a back with his combination of power and breakaway speed.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is finally getting healthy after battling a calf injury early in the season, and the Bengals are 3-3 coming out of the bye. They have a chance to make a run, but their ground game remains a substantial weakness.
As a team, Cincinnati is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry this season. Adding Henry could complete the Bengals offense.
Cleveland Browns: WR DeAndre Hopkins
During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns passed on the opportunity to reunite quarterback Deshaun Watson with wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
"They really didn't have an intention of going out there and signing DeAndre Hopkins," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said on the Chico Bormann Show in June.
With Tennessee looking like a deadline seller, it's time for Cleveland to revisit the idea. The Titans signed Hopkins following his release from Arizona, but the move hasn't made them title contenders.
The 4-2 Browns could be a top AFC contender, but their lackluster passing game (31st in yards) remains a potentially fatal flaw. Watson continues to battle a shoulder injury, but with or without him in the lineup, Cleveland's offense has been sluggish.
Hopkins, who has 27 receptions for 376 yards this season, could give the Browns a substantial boost. With $35.0 million in cap space, Cleveland could afford to go out there and get him now.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Troy Hill
You're going to see several Panthers players featured here because Carolina is winless, lacks a 2024 first-round pick and has a number of valuable players set to hit the free-agent market in the spring. Cornerback Troy Hill, who has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 55.5 this season, is one of those.
The 32-year-old has been a bright spot on a Panthers roster that has had few of them in 2023. He'd also be a terrific trade target for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys defense has been solid, even after the loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs to a season-ending ACL tear. Dallas is allowing an average of only 5.7 yards per pass attempt on the season.
But is the Cowboys defense in a position to turn down a quality cornerback? Blowout losses to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers would suggest otherwise.
Cowboys owner and team president Jerry Jones has said that he won't initiate trade talks before Tuesday's deadline, but he should make a play for Hill.
Denver Broncos: TE Tre' McKitty
The Denver Broncos have only $545,000 in cap space, and they're unlikely to find much more unless they reverse course and start selling off veterans like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
"Coach Sean Payton doesn't appear inclined to trade talented players away, especially if they could have future contributions beyond 2023," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday.
However, the Broncos could look to add a budget player like Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tre' McKitty.
A 2021 third-round pick out of Georgia, McKitty hasn't earned a lot of playing time with the Chargers, but his potential remains intriguing. He's also has a reasonable base salary of just $1.1 million.
Denver has struggled to find a quality starting tight end this season—Adam Trautman leads the position group with 69 receiving yards—and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi held the same position in L.A. during McKitty's first two seasons.
Detroit Lions: Edge Chase Young
The Washington Commanders can still make a push for the postseason, but they could also make pass-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat—who are both impending free agents—available at the deadline.
"They won't say it publicly, but they will [sell]," one executive told Ben Standig of The Athletic. "They're looking for value. All on the table."
The Detroit Lions should aggressively pursue Young. Detroit is one of the top teams in the NFC, but its defense took a hit when pass-rusher James Houston landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Young, who has recorded five sacks and 18 quarterback pressures in six games this season, could give the Lions' pass rush an immediate boost. The 24-year-old could also give the Lions another long-term building block to pair with Houston and Aidan Hutchinson if they retained him in the offseason.
The Lions have only $6.4 million in cap space and couldn't afford most premier pass-rushers, but Young is in the final year of his rookie deal and carries a base salary of only $5.3 million.
Green Bay Packers: WR Courtland Sutton
The Green Bay Packers have lost three straight games, and it's becoming clear that they probably aren't going to contend in 2023. Their sole focus should be on developing and evaluating quarterback Jordan Love.
Love, who has seven interceptions and a 79.4 passer rating, has shown promise but not consistency. He's been done no favors by a receiving corps that still lacks a legitimate No. 1 option.
The Packers should see if Denver is willing to trade one of its receivers, specifically Courtland Sutton.
While Sutton may not have the upside of a true No. 1 receiver, he does have one 1,100-yard season on his resume, and he's an extremely reliable option. This season, he's provided a passer rating of 125.2 when targeted.
Sutton's dependability could have a huge impact on Love's development. The Packers have only $6.6 million in cap room, which should be just enough to take on the prorated remainder of Sutton's $14 million base salary.
Houston Texans: Edge Brian Burns
If the Carolina Panthers are willing to part with veteran talent, pass-rusher Brian Burns should generate a ton of interest. The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent in the spring, and according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers and Burns "haven't gotten close" to reaching a long-term agreement.
The 3-3 Houston Texans should make a run at Burns. They've been unexpectedly competitive this season but could use pass-rushing help, as they have only nine sacks on the season.
The Texans are also looking to build long-term around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. Burns would provide an immediate impact while also serving as a big-picture addition for the Texans.
With $73.9 million in projected 2024 cap space, Houston could afford to lock up Burns in the offseason.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Parris Campbell
The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to bring back Mecole Hardman was logical given their need for receiver depth. The Indianapolis Colts should take a page out of Kansas City's book and swing a deal for former Colts wideout Parris Campbell.
Campbell hauled in 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns last season before inking a one-year, $4.7 million deal with the New York Giants in free agency. However, his snap count has plummeted in recent weeks, and he hasn't recorded a catch in New York's last two games.
The Colts have a solid receiving tandem in Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce has played well at times. However, Indy ranks only 13th in net yards per pass attempt.
Even with a formidable running back tandem in Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor, the Colts could use a more offensive talent if they're looking to ride quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a playoff berth. At 3-4, that's not out of the question.
While Campbell isn't familiar with the current coaching staff, he knows the Colts and their personnel well.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings' upset win over San Francisco on Monday may have saved their season. They've now won back-to-back games and are still firmly in the playoff race at 3-4.
However, that won't stop other teams from making a run at pass-rusher Danielle Hunter.
"Teams have been calling the Vikings about potentially trading for Hunter, sources say, with the team leader in sacks likely one of the top players who could be moved at the deadline," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote.
The Jacksonville Jaguars should be firmly on the hunt for Hunter. Jacksonville has $7.4 million in cap space, which should be enough to absorb the prorated remainder of his $10 million base salary.
Jacksonville has a need for a second pass-rusher to pair with Josh Allen, as Travon Walker hasn't developed as quickly as the Jags might have hoped when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022. Allen is responsible for seven of the team's 13 sacks.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs have already brought back one member of last year's receiving corps. They should now see whether they can land JuJu Smith-Schuster from the New England Patriots on the cheap.
Smith-Schuster, who was inactive in Week 7, hasn't been a significant piece of New England's game plan. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported last month that Smith-Schuster is on "increasingly shaky standing on the depth chart."
With Smith-Schuster having only 14 catches on 25 targets, that statement tracks.
Like Mecole Hardman, Smith-Schuster is already familiar with Kansas City's scheme and personnel. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season. Even if he might not be as prolific this season, he could be a contributor.
The Chiefs have only $4.8 million in cap space, but that's more than enough to absorb Smith-Schuster's $1.1 million base salary. The challenge would be convincing New England to eat the $7.9 million in dead money that it would be left with.
Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Carl Lawson
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the New York Jets are expected to make pass-rusher Carl Lawson available at the trade deadline. Russini also reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to add a pass-rusher.
Las Vegas might not be able to afford a star like Brian Burns or Danielle Hunter, but Lawson could be obtainable. The 28-year-old hasn't seen a ton of playing time this season, and he's set to be a free agent in the spring.
Lawson could boost Las Vegas' pass rush, though. He tallied seven sacks and 26 quarterback pressures last season.
Russini also reported that the Raiders are trying to move wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, whom they've used sparingly this season. With Randall Cobb not making much of an impact as New York's slot receiver. a Renfrow-for-Lawson deal might be doable.
It's at least worth pursuing for the Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers: DB Jeremy Chinn
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tough position at 2-4. They're in danger of falling out of the playoff race, but they do have winnable games against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers over the next month.
If the Chargers plan to be buyers, they should make a play for Carolina Panthers linebacker/nickelback/safety Jeremy Chinn. The impending free agent is dealing with a quad injury, but he is expected to return within the next month or so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If the Chargers can get back into playoff contention, Chinn would give them a fantastic do-it-all defender for the stretch run. They have struggled to replace retired safety Nasir Adderley, and their pass defense leaves plenty to be desired.
No team has surrendered more passing yards this season than the Chargers. While Chinn wouldn't provide an immediate fix, he could help in the home stretch and the postseason should L.A. make it that far.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge Justin Houston
The Los Angeles Rams have been far more competitive than most expected at 3-4. However, general manager Les Snead probably needs to make a move or two to get his team into serious playoff contention.
Improving the pass rush would be a great start, as the Rams have only 12 sacks this season.
It would behoove Snead to consider adding Carolina Panthers edge-defender Justin Houston.
The 34-year-old is playing on a one-year, $6 million deal and can probably be had for little. With the Rams finally holding first-, second- and third-round picks in 2024, a bargain deal is probably exactly what L.A. wants.
If the Rams are looking to get younger, trading high draft picks for veteran talent isn't the way to go.
While Houston hasn't been particularly impactful in Carolina, he was incredibly productive for the Ravens last year. He finished last season with 9.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures.
Miami Dolphins: LB Ezekiel Turner
If the Arizona Cardinals decide to be sellers, the Miami Dolphins should see if linebacker Ezekiel Turner can be had. Miami has only $2.3 million in cap space available, but Turner's $1.2 million cap hit would be manageable.
Turner, who will be a free agent in the spring, provides versatility as a hybrid linebacker/safety along with an underrated amount of special teams value. He's accumulated 16 tackles while playing only 11 percent of the defensive snaps and 80 percent of special teams snaps this season.
Adding Turner would boost the Dolphins special teams unit while giving Miami another option on defense. The Dolphins currently rank 19th against the run, 20th against the pass and 27th in points allowed.
While trading for Turner wouldn't generate a ton of buzz, Miami isn't in a financial position to make a splashy addition.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
If the Minnesota Vikings are more interested in making a playoff push over the second half of the season than selling off veterans, acquiring a quality defensive back should be high on their priority list. Their defense has shown improvement under new coordinator Brian Flores, but it still ranks 20th in net yards per pass attempt allowed.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting would be a terrific target for the Vikings. He's played 96 percent of the defensive snaps for Tennessee this season and has 29 tackles, four passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles.
He had seven pass breakups and two interceptions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, too.
Murphy-Bunting is also playing on a one-year deal, meaning Tennessee may be willing to part ways with him if it's ready to punt on the remainder of the season.
New England Patriots: WR David Bell
If the New England Patriots have any hope of getting back into the playoff mix, they desperately need to upgrade one of the league's most underwhelming receiving corps. The problem is that they have only $3.3 million in cap space available.
The Patriots have to consider budget options here, and they might find one in Cleveland Browns receiver David Bell. The 2022 third-round pick out of Purdue hasn't seen the field often for Cleveland, but he was praised for his versatility and ball skills entering the draft.
"His strength, body control and ball skills will get him playing time early in his career," Nate Tice wrote for the B/R NFL Scouting Department in 2022.
Taking a flier on a receiver with Bell's skill set would make plenty of sense for the Patriots, especially since his $1.1 million cap hit would be easily manageable.
New Orleans Saints: TE Mike Gesicki
The New Orleans Saints have lost four of their last five games and are in danger of falling out of the NFC South race. Quarterback Derek Carr was expected to help elevate the passing game, but his chemistry with Saints receivers has been lacking.
New Orleans is averaging only 5.4 yards per pass attempt, and Carr has struggled to find reliable targets behind Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.
Tight end has been a problem area for the Saints, as gadget player Taysom Hill leads the position group with just 15 receptions and 115 yards. The Saints only have $3.8 million in available cap space, though, so it might be difficult for them to add a quality tight end.
The Saints should see if they can pry Mike Gesicki away from the New England Patriots. Gesicki, who had 700-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, has not been heavily utilized by New England. He'll also be a free agent in the spring, and if the 2-5 Patriots are eying next season, they could be willing to cash in on Gesicki now.
Gesicki has been a high-level receiving tight end in the past, and his $1.2 million base salary would be reasonable for the Saints.
New York Giants: WR Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals aren't in fire-sale mode yet, and they may not move off of wide receiver and impending free agent Marquise Brown even if they reach it.
"I don't foresee Arizona moving Marquise Brown, barring surprise," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Though some execs believe Arizona, in a general sense, is open for business."
If Brown can be had, the New York Giants should see if they can land him. Despite making several additions to their receiving corps in the offseason, their passing attack remains underwhelming.
While Brown has never developed into a true No. 1 receiver, he can stretch the field. The Giants, who are averaging a mere 4.7 net yards per pass attempt, could use his skill set.
The caveat here is that the Giants have only $3.3 million in cap space and would have to create cap room to absorb the prorated portion of Brown's $13.4 million base salary. It wouldn't be easy, but adding Brown could be the sort of move that gets New York—which has played better over the last two weeks—back into the playoff conversation.
New York Jets: WR Hunter Renfrow
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is available, and the New York Jets should be interested, especially if they can orchestrate a swap for underutilized pass-rusher Carl Lawson.
The Jets signed Randall Cobb to fill the slot role in the offseason, but that move was meant to complement quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers sidelined by a torn Achilles, Cobb has mostly been invisible with only three catches for 20 yards through six games.
Renfrow, who has just eight catches for 73 yards, hasn't played a significant role in Las Vegas this season, but he was a Pro Bowler two years ago. He's still a terrific route-runner who could greatly aid third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, and he'd likely provide an upgrade over Cobb in the slot.
Last season, Renfrow caught 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Chris Moore
After trading for Kevin Byard, the Philadelphia Eagles are over the salary cap. General manager Howie Roseman will presumably get his team in financial order soon enough, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him clear enough space for another budget move or two.
Philadelphia should see if the Tennessee Titans are willing to part with any more players, specifically wide receiver and impending free agent Chris Moore.
While Moore is currently dealing with a concussion, he's provided the Titans with a big-play threat in the passing game. He's caught only five passes, and no more than two in a game, but he's averaging 28.0 yards per reception.
The Eagles need another playmaker at receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Olamide Zaccheaus is third among Philly receivers with four catches and 74 yards.
The Eagles recently added Julio Jones to their practice squad, but their search for a third wideout should continue. Moore's $1.2 million base salary makes him a viable budget target.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Lavonte David
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to just find ways to win. They haven't been particularly consistent on either side of the ball, but they're 4-2 and in the thick of the AFC North race.
While Pittsburgh has only $4.2 million in available cap space, it should seek help at the trade deadline. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David would be the perfect piece to target.
David remains a fantastic do-it-all defender. He topped 100 tackles in nine of the past 11 seasons, and he's on pace to hit that mark again in 2023. He'd be a great addition to a Steelers defense that has struggled against the run since parting with linebackers coach Brian Flores in the offseason.
Pittsburgh is currently allowing an average of 4.7 yards per carry.
While the Steelers don't have the cap space to pursue many high-profile veterans, David would be financially viable. The impending free agent has a base salary of just $1.2 million.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be a free agent in 2024 and is seeking a pay raise.
"I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level, and I feel like I deserve to get paid like that," Johnson said, per Mark Grote of WSCR Radio.
If the Bears aren't willing to give Johnson that kind of a deal, the San Francisco 49ers should see if he can be had ahead the trade deadline.
Monday's loss to the Vikings—a game in which Minnesota topped 450 yards—showed that San Francisco's vaunted defense is vulnerable, particularly on the back end. Johnson, who is coming off a two-interception, one-touchdown game, could dramatically improve San Francisco's secondary.
In addition to making several splash plays, Johnson been dependable in coverage, allowing an opposing passer rating of only 24.7 this season. With more cap space than any other team, Niners general manager John Lynch should be aggressive in going after top talents like Johnson.
Seattle Seahawks: LB Devin White
Now only a game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to make some serious noise this season. Seattle's offense hasn't been as consistent as it was a year ago, but its defense is 12th in points allowed.
Adding another versatile piece to that unit could help give Seattle a championship-caliber defense. The Seahawks should try to see if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are willing to move off of do-it-all linebacker Devin White, who will be a free agent in the spring.
White is a tremendous coverage linebacker who can chase down ball-carriers and pressure the quarterback. He'd be a terrific addition to a linebacker rotation that already includes Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.
Seattle, which has $9.4 million in cap space, is one of the few teams that could take on the prorated remainder of White's $11.7 million base salary.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rashaad Penny
Despite using running back Rashaad Penny in only one game this season, the Eagles reportedly aren't looking to move him.
"The Eagles are apparently staying put on running back Rashaad Penny, knowing depth will be necessary for a team that should be making a long postseason run," Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should at least see whether they can pry Penny away from Philadelphia. The 27-year-old has a significant injury history, but he's averaged 5.7 yards per carry during his caree when healthy.
The Bucs lack an explosive ground game, which has been one of their biggest issues in 2023. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been serviceable enough, and Tampa's defense has kept it in just about every game.
To win the NFC South in their first post-Tom Brady season, the Bucs need to find more balance on offense. Penny, who is playing on a one-year, $1.1 million deal, is the right target for a Tampa team with only $4.5 million in cap space.
Tennessee Titans: OT Garett Bolles
Left tackle has been a disaster for Tennessee this season. The Titans tried Andre Dillard, who's been responsible for seven sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Nicholas Petit-Frere replaced Dillard during the Week 6 loss to Baltimore, but he's allowed two sacks in just 32 snaps, per PFF.
If the Titans believe they can remain in the AFC South race, they should try to acquire left tackle Garett Bolles from the Denver Broncos. The 31-year-old has played well this season—he's been responsible for three penalties and one sack allowed, according to PFF—and would dramatically improve Tennessee's line.
While the Broncos likely won't be eager to part ways with Bolles, they may welcome the additional draft capital they could acquire for him, especially if they decide to move on from Russell Wilson next offseason.
Taking on the prorated portion of Bolles' $13.8 million base salary would be difficult for many teams, but Tennessee has $11.9 million in cap space available. The big question is whether the Titans believe they can still win in 2023 or if they're ready to start playing for 2024 and beyond.
Washington Commanders: OT Billy Turner
Will the New York Jets want to move off backup offensive lineman Billy Turner? Probably not. Turner is an experienced veteran with positional versatility who gives New York a tremendous insurance policy along the offensive line.
However, the Washington Commanders should see if they can add Turner ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Whether the Commanders stick with quarterback Sam Howell beyond the 2023 season or look elsewhere for a quarterback, they need to upgrade their offensive line. Howell has already been sacked a league-high 40 times this season and is on pace to take a record-breaking 97 sacks by year's end.
David Carr holds the current record, having been sacked 76 times in 2002.
This isn't a one-year anomaly for Washington, which allowed 48 sacks in 2022, seventh-most in the NFL. Turner has been a solid starter in the past and can provide valuable depth at guard and tackle.
If Washington doesn't find a way to bolster its offensive line, Howell might not make it to the end of this season upright.
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.