1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2023 Trade Deadline

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Will the New York Jets want to move off backup offensive lineman Billy Turner? Probably not. Turner is an experienced veteran with positional versatility who gives New York a tremendous insurance policy along the offensive line.



However, the Washington Commanders should see if they can add Turner ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Whether the Commanders stick with quarterback Sam Howell beyond the 2023 season or look elsewhere for a quarterback, they need to upgrade their offensive line. Howell has already been sacked a league-high 40 times this season and is on pace to take a record-breaking 97 sacks by year's end.

David Carr holds the current record, having been sacked 76 times in 2002.

This isn't a one-year anomaly for Washington, which allowed 48 sacks in 2022, seventh-most in the NFL. Turner has been a solid starter in the past and can provide valuable depth at guard and tackle.



If Washington doesn't find a way to bolster its offensive line, Howell might not make it to the end of this season upright.

