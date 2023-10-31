Every MLB Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

8 of 30

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Shane Bieber might already have a new team if not for a right elbow inflammation that sidelined him in the days leading up to the trade deadline and ultimately through most of September before he returned for two starts to close out the season.

The 28-year-old is not the same pitcher who won 2020 AL Cy Young honors with an overpowering repertoire of pitches. His fastball velocity has dropped from 94.1 mph during that peak season to 91.3 mph in 2023, and he now leans more heavily on his cutter as opposed to what was a swing-and-miss curveball.