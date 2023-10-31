Every MLB Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Every MLB Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded This OffseasonOctober 31, 2023
The free-agent market often dominates the headlines during the MLB offseason, and that will no doubt be the case once again this winter with superstar Shohei Ohtani set to hit the open market for the first time in his career.
However, the trade market can be equally impactful in reshaping the MLB landscape, whether it's a blockbuster deal or a more small-scale move to shore up the roster.
Ahead we've highlighted each team's most likely trade chip of the upcoming offseason, with a mix of veterans and prospects. Players who are closing in on free agency and who have seen their name come up in trade rumors before gave us a starting point, but there is a healthy mix of speculation at play here as well.
Will we see superstars like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and others find a new home before the 2024 season begins?
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Jake McCarthy
Outfielder Jake McCarthy looked like a rising star during the 2022 season when he hit .283/.342/.427 for a 117 OPS+ with 27 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 99 games to finish fourth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.
However, the 26-year-old was more or less a non-factor this year, logging a 77 OPS+ and 0.4 WAR in 99 games while making two separate trips to Triple-A.
Even with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. potentially departing in free agency, the D-backs still have Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Pavin Smith and Dominic Fletcher in the mix for playing time in the outfield. Club control through 2028 and one remaining minor league option will make McCarthy an appealing buy-low target.
Atlanta Braves: RHP Michael Soroka
Michael Soroka looked like he would be a long-term staple in the Atlanta Braves rotation when he finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 174.2 innings as a rookie during the 2019 season.
However, injuries limited him to just three total starts over the next three seasons, and he struggled to a 6.40 ERA in 32.1 innings when he finally returned to the mound in 2023, spending much of the year trying to shake off the rust at Triple-A.
With no minor league options remaining and a $3 million projected salary in his final year of arbitration eligibility, he is a candidate to be non-tendered. Before they simply cut ties for nothing, expect the Braves to shop him on the trade block.
Baltimore Orioles: OF Anthony Santander
The Baltimore Orioles have an abundance of candidates for playing time in the outfield, with established starters Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander joined by up-and-comers Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad.
With a $12.7 million projected salary for his final year of arbitration, Santander is poised to be the highest-paid player on the team among the current roster, so he looks like the most obvious player to be flipped.
The 29-year-old posted a 121 OPS+ with 41 doubles, 28 home runs and 95 RBI during the 2023 season, and in a market that is thin on impact middle-of-the-order bats, he should be of interest to multiple teams.
Boston Red Sox: OF Alex Verdugo
With a 105 OPS+ and 8.2 WAR in four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Alex Verdugo has been a solid contributor, but he has never quite lived up to being the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade.
Rising prospect Ceddanne Rafaela could make a play for the starting center field job during spring training, which would give the Red Sox an abundance of outfield options with Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida penciled into corner spots and Rob Refsnyder expected back as the fourth outfielder.
Verdugo is a free agent after the 2024 season, and flipping him now for pitching help might be the best way to maximize their current collection of talent.
Chicago Cubs: 1B/3B Patrick Wisdom
Following the trade deadline addition of Jeimer Candelario and a return to health by Nick Madrigal, slugger Patrick Wisdom was relegated to a bench role for the Chicago Cubs over the final two months of the season.
The 32-year-old is a mediocre defender at the corner infield spots and he has a .298 on-base percentage for his career, but he has still provided value with his right-handed power, posting a 107 OPS+ with 76 home runs over the past three seasons.
With club control through the 2026 season and a $2.6 million projected salary for the 2024 season, he could be a nice low-cost addition for teams looking to add some over-the-fence pop to their lineup.
Chicago White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox's free fall from AL Central champions in 2021 to a 101-loss season in 2023 is one of the more head-scratching developments over the past few years, and after selling off all their expiring contracts at the trade deadline, the franchise is now at a crossroads.
Do they retool and look to build around Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn offensively with Dylan Cease atop the rotation, or do they listen to trade offers for everyone on the roster and steer toward more of a full-scale rebuild?
If they decide to sell aggressively, Cease is their best trade chip outside of Robert, and the asking price on their star center fielder will likely be too high to consider him a realistic candidate to be dealt.
Cincinnati Reds: IF Jonathan India
It was not long ago that Jonathan India looked like an obvious long-term building block for the Cincinnati Reds after he posted a 116 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 78 runs scored, 14 steals and 4.1 WAR to win 2021 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
The 26-year-old has failed to match that level of production the past two seasons while dealing with some injury issues, and after fellow infielders Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand all made their MLB debuts in 2023, he now looks like an expendable piece.
The Reds were willing to listen to offers on him at the trade deadline, but identified the offseason as the more likely time for a deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. He could be the centerpiece of a deal to add a controllable arm to the starting rotation.
Cleveland Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber might already have a new team if not for a right elbow inflammation that sidelined him in the days leading up to the trade deadline and ultimately through most of September before he returned for two starts to close out the season.
The 28-year-old is not the same pitcher who won 2020 AL Cy Young honors with an overpowering repertoire of pitches. His fastball velocity has dropped from 94.1 mph during that peak season to 91.3 mph in 2023, and he now leans more heavily on his cutter as opposed to what was a swing-and-miss curveball.
That said, he's still capable of being a solid No. 3 starter on a contending team with potential for more if his velocity ticks back up. With a $12.2 million projected salary in his final year of arbitration, flipping him to create some financial flexibility could be a priority for the Cleveland front office, especially following the emergence of rookies Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams.
Colorado Rockies: RHP Justin Lawrence
The Rockies are thin on trade chips with any real market value, especially after extending Germán Márquez in September and seemingly removing him from any potential trade discussions.
That said, right-hander Justin Lawrence does look like a prime sell-high candidate following a breakout season in the bullpen. With a deceptive side-winding delivery and a wipeout slider, Lawrence posted a 3.72 ERA with 11 saves and 11 holds in 69 appearances, and his 1.4 WAR was enough to make him one of the five most valuable players on the roster in 2023.
The 28-year-old is controllable through the 2028 season, and his unique delivery makes him a good change-of-pace arm out of any contender's bullpen.
Detroit Tigers: RHP Jason Foley
The Detroit Tigers have shown a willingness to flip their top bullpen arms for prospects in the midst of rebuilding in recent years, including trading away Joe Jiménez and Gregory Soto last offseason.
After a solid rookie season in 2022, Jason Foley emerged as the team's most consistent reliever this season, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with seven saves and 28 holds in 70 appearances.
The 27-year-old leans heavily on a bowling ball sinker that he throws nearly 70 percent of the time, and his lack of swing-and-miss stuff (7.2 K/9) does give him a bit more regression risk than the average reliever. Selling high would be a smart move as the Tigers continue to reshape the roster.
Houston Astros: RHP Brandon Bielak
Out of minor league options and by no means guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day pitching staff, Brandon Bielak could be playing elsewhere in 2024 after serving as a useful depth piece for the Houston Astros.
The 27-year-old has seen sporadic MLB action each of the past four seasons, logging a career-high 80 innings in 2023 and posting a 3.83 ERA over 13 starts and two relief appearances.
His 5.19 FIP and 1.53 WHIP paint a less promising picture of his performance, but with club control through 2026 he could generate some interest as a low-cost, back-of-the-rotation option for teams looking to add some depth.
Kansas City Royals: RHP Brady Singer
Right-hander Brady Singer saw his name surface in some trade deadline rumblings, and while he stayed put this summer, it's not out of the question to think the Royals could entertain offers this winter.
The 2018 first-round pick enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, finishing 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150 strikeouts in 153.1 innings, but he failed to duplicate that success in a disappointing year for the Royals in general.
The 27-year-old pitched to a 5.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 159.2 innings, but a more promising 4.29 FIP and club control through the 2026 season make him an appealing buy-low target for teams looking to add a potential front-line arm without paying a steep price in free agency.
Los Angeles Angels: IF Brandon Drury
Brandon Drury came out of nowhere during the 2022 season to post a 123 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 87 RBI while playing on a minor league deal, and he parlayed that performance into a two-year, $17 million contract from the Los Angeles Angels last offseason.
The 2023 season was more of the same, as he finished with a 114 OPS+ while tallying 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 83 RBI in 125 games. He played exclusively on the right side of the infield, but he has also seen time at third base and at the corner outfield spots in his career.
With rookie Nolan Schanuel emerging as the future at first base, Luis Rengifo and Zach Neto poised to man the middle infield spots and a healthy Anthony Rendon penciled in at third base, Drury could be viewed as expendable.
Los Angeles Dodgers: IF Michael Busch
Michael Busch has nothing left to prove in the minors after hitting .323/.431/.618 with 26 doubles, 27 home runs and 90 RBI in 98 games at the Triple-A level.
The 25-year-old failed to find that same level of success in his first taste of the big leagues, hitting .167/.247/.292 with five extra-base hits and 27 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances, and that lack of production makes it difficult to pencil him into a major role for the upcoming season.
There might only be a spot for one of Busch and fellow up-and-comer Miguel Vargas in the team's long-term plans, and given his production in the upper levels of the minors, Busch still has enough upside and long-term potential to be the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal.
Miami Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers
The Miami Marlins have an abundance of controllable starting pitching and a glaring need for offensive upgrades, so flipping one of their pitchers for a bat this offseason is a logical move to maximize their roster.
Eury Pérez and Jesús Luzardo will likely be untouchable in trade talks, leaving Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers as the most likely candidates to be dealt, and they each come with a mix of pros and cons.
Rogers finished runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, posting a 2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings while also earning an All-Star selection, but he regressed to a 5.47 ERA the following year and was limited to just four starts in 2023 while dealing with a biceps strain. At 25 years old, he still has the potential to be an impact starter with a clean bill of health.
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes
Are the Milwaukee Brewers ready to waive the white flag and turn their attention to the future?
With Brandon Woodruff expected to miss the entire 2024 season following right shoulder surgery, the thought of gearing up for one final push before Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames all reach free agency during the 2024-25 offseason looks much less realistic.
The front office also damaged their relationship with Burnes during his arbitration hearing last offseason, so any thought of a long-term extension is likely wishful thinking. Trading him now for a huge prospect return and focusing on the near future rather than 2024 looks like the organization's best move.
Minnesota Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco
The Twins have a pair of club option decisions to make on Jorge Polanco ($10.5 million) and Max Kepler ($10 million), but even if they choose to exercise those options, it is no guarantee they won't still shop those veterans on the trade market.
The emergence of Edouard Julien and Royce Lewis on the infield has made Polanco far more expendable than he would have been at this time a year ago, and in a thin market for impact bats, he should have plenty of trade appeal.
The 30-year-old dealt with some injuries in 2023, but he still finished with a 115 OPS+ and 14 home runs in 80 games. Over the past three seasons, he has a 120 OPS+ while averaging 30 home runs, 97 RBI and 4.4 WAR per 162 games.
New York Mets: IF Ronny Mauricio
With Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor locked up as the New York Mets' starting middle infielders, there may only be room for one of Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio in the team's long-term plans.
They could always move McNeil to a corner outfield spot and play them both on the infield, but it's equally likely that one is used as the centerpiece in a major trade to address the glaring need for pitching help. Baty still has the higher ceiling despite a disappointing rookie season, so Mauricio is the more likely trade chip.
That's all assuming the Mets are focused on contending in the near future. Otherwise, Pete Alonso becomes their most likely trade chip if they turn their attention to retooling the roster and building for the future.
New York Yankees: RHP Chase Hampton
- Hampton: 20 GS, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 145 K, 106.2 IP
- Thorpe: 23 GS, 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 182 K, 139.1 IP
Assuming they make Jasson Dominguez untouchable in trade talks, any major deal the New York Yankees try to make this offseason will almost certainly have to include either Chase Hampton or Drew Thorpe.
Both young right-handers had terrific 2023 seasons:
Hampton is a year younger and has the better all-around repertoire, while Thorpe had the better 2023 season and has the better single pitch in his elite changeup, so it could depend on who the Yankees are more willing to part with.
Oakland Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn
With a $3.2 million projected salary in his second year of arbitration, Paul Blackburn currently stands to be the second-highest-paid player on the Oakland Athletics roster next year, behind only utility man Aledmys Diaz ($8 million) who signed a two-year deal in free agency last winter.
That alone is reason enough to believe he could be on the move this winter as the penny-pinching Oakland front office continues to prioritize saving money at all costs over the on-field product.
An All-Star in 2022, Blackburn had a 4.43 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 103.2 innings this season, and with two years of club control remaining he represents a nice under-the-radar target for teams looking to bolster the back of their rotation.
Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Griff McGarry
Right-hander Griff McGarry has the type of high-octane arm that teams often target in trade talks, even if the results in the minors last year leave a lot to be desired.
The 24-year-old has a 70-grade fastball that regularly sits in the upper 90s, and he backs it with three quality off-speed pitches in a hard-biting slider, a slower curveball and a playable changeup.
He allowed just 40 hits in 60 innings while racking up 81 strikeouts across three minor league levels last year, but he also walked 50 batters en route to a 6.00 ERA. A full-time move to the bullpen might be forthcoming if his command doesn't improve, but there is no question his stuff is MLB-caliber.
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP David Bednar
The Pittsburgh Pirates were at least willing to entertain offers for All-Star closer David Bednar at the trade deadline.
The first domino to fall in the closer market this offseason will undoubtedly be where Josh Hader decides to sign in free agency, but for teams that fail to sign him and are uninspired by aging veterans Craig Kimbrel and David Robertson as ninth-inning options, a trade for Bednar could be the answer.
The 29-year-old converted 39 of 42 save chances with a 2.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 across 66 appearances in 2023 while earning his second straight All-Star selection.
San Diego Padres: OF Juan Soto
With the San Diego Padres planning to trim their payroll from a $253 million Opening Day figure last year to something closer to $200 million this season, outfielder Juan Soto could be on the move this winter.
The 25-year-old hit .275/.410/.519 for a 158 OPS+ with 32 doubles, 35 home runs and 109 RBI in his first full season with the San Diego Padres, and he is projected to earn a staggering $33 million in his final year of arbitration.
The Padres gave up a king's ransom to acquire him at the 2022 trade deadline, and while they won't bring back the same prospect haul now that he only has one year of club control remaining, they can still reel in a significant haul of talent.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Keaton Winn
Trading some of their young pitching talent could be the answer to the San Francisco Giants' clear need to upgrade the offense.
"If the Giants learned anything from this week's boat races in Arizona, they'll need to get younger and more athletic while creating more lineup continuity to compete in the NL West for the foreseeable future. It's becoming clear to the Giants' top decision-makers that there might be just one way to do that: trading from what they view as a largesse of young pitching," wrote Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
Assuming Kyle Harrison is untouchable in most deals, Keaton Winn is one name that might interest other clubs. The 25-year-old had a 4.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 35-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42.1 innings over five starts and four relief appearances in his first MLB action.
Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller
How's this for one of the more interesting bits of speculation as the offseason rumor mill starts churning:
"The Seattle Mariners' shrewdest move this winter could be signing Padres free-agent ace Blake Snell, a Seattle native, and trading some of their young pitching depth for position players," wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
It's going to take an awful lot to pry Logan Gilbert or George Kirby away from the Mariners, which means their most likely trade chip is either Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo, who both showed impressive flashes during strong rookie campaigns.
Miller, 25, finished with a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 119-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 131.1 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson
There is a very real chance that the St. Louis Cardinals will shop Paul Goldschmidt this offseason ahead of the final season of his contract, and moving him would allow them to shift Jordan Walker to first base after he was miscast as an outfielder during his rookie season.
That said, the most likely move will be to unclog their outfield logjam, which currently includes Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Walker vying for playing time.
Carlson is not far removed from posting a 115 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 18 home runs and 3.1 WAR as a rookie in 2021, but he has struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons. The 25-year-old switch-hitter is controllable through 2026 and could benefit greatly from a change of scenery.
Tampa Bay Rays: OF Manuel Margot
Pitchers Tyler Glasnow ($25 million) and Zach Eflin ($11 million) are currently the only players on the Tampa Bay Rays roster projected to earn more money during the 2024 season than outfielder Manuel Margot.
The 29-year-old is entering the second season of a two-year, $19 million deal that also includes a $12 million club option and $2 million buyout for 2025, and he could be a casualty to the team's small-market constraints.
The emergence of Josh Lowe and Jose Siri alongside Randy Arozarena in the outfield relegated Margot to more of a part-time role, and his ability to handle all three outfield spots defensively could help the Rays find a taker on the trade market.
Texas Rangers: C/1B Sam Huff
The future of Sam Huff with the Texas Rangers is directly tied to whether the team decides to re-sign Mitch Garver in free agency.
Each player offers a similar profile as an offensive-minded catcher and designated hitter option who can serve as the backup to Jonah Heim, though Garver is far more accomplished at the MLB level.
Huff hit .298/.399/.548 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 RBI in 68 games at Triple-A last season, and he has a 114 OPS+ with 10 home runs in 210 plate appearances in the majors over the past four years. The 25-year-old is out of minor league options, so if Garver returns and there is no place for him on the Opening Day roster, he will likely be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays: IF Ernie Clement
Players on the fringe of the MLB roster who are out of minor league options often end up on the move in the days and weeks leading up to Opening Day.
Ernie Clement fits that description on the Toronto Blue Jays roster, and while he could get a look for the vacant second base job, losing out to Davis Schneider might end up putting him on the trade block.
The 27-year-old hit .348/.401/.544 in 72 games at Triple-A last season, and he went 19-for-50 with three extra-base hits in limited MLB action. If the Blue Jays have a need in the bullpen and another team has an out-of-options reliever on the roster fringe, a one-for-one swap could help both clubs finalize their rosters.
Washington Nationals: OF Lane Thomas
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas was one of the biggest breakout players of the 2023 season, hitting .268/.315/.468 for a 114 OPS+ with 36 doubles, 28 home runs, 86 RBI, 101 runs scored and 20 steals in 156 games.
That level of production on a non-contender made him an obvious speculative trade candidate at the deadline, and while he stayed put, it's fair to wonder if it's only a matter of time before he is on the move.
The 28-year-old has two years of club control remaining, which means he probably won't be part of the next contending Nationals team.