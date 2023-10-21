Astros' Bryan Abreu Suspended 2 Games, Fined for Throwing at Rangers' Adolis García

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu has been suspended two games after Major League Baseball deemed that he intentionally threw at Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

However, Abreu is expected to appeal. If so, then any punishment likely wouldn't be enforced until the 2024 campaign, Passan noted.

Abreu went up and in with a 99 mph fastball to lead off García's at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading to ejections for both players and eventually Houston manager Dusty Baker.

Two frames earlier, García hit a huge three-run homer to give Texas a 4-2 edge. The right fielder admired his shot, which may have drawn Houston's ire.

Houston ended up winning the game 5-4 to take a 3-2 ALCS lead after a Jose Altuve three-run homer in the top of the ninth.

