Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott 'Will Be' Our QB; New Contract Eyed in Offseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is only under contract with the team through the end of the 2024 season, but Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones told Dianna Russini of The Athletic that the team is looking to come to terms on an extension with him after this year.

"He's under contract now, but we'd like to do this after the season." Jones told Russini. "Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback."

The 30-year-old Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,333 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through six games this year.

The Cowboys have maintained the same position on Prescott for quite some time.

Team owner Jerry Jones said before the season that the team is committed to Prescott during an interview on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan and RJ" (h/t Victoria Hernandez of USA Today).

"Those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly. They're always on your mind. There's never a time where it goes away. Because you've got to make the entire thing fit. And so, it's on the mind of a player decision in the middle of the year. It's just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time and yeah, we're always working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work."

A contract extension would certainly behoove the Cowboys from a cap perspective. Prescott counts for nearly $60 million against the cap in 2024, per Over the Cap. A reworked deal could push some of that money to future years and ease that burden.