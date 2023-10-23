Ranking Shohei Ohtani and Top 10 Power Hitters of 2023-24 MLB Free-Agent Class

1 of 11

David Berding/Getty Images

These players didn't crack our top 10, but they could still be a major factor in a team's 2024 offense.

Brandon Belt (35): Belt had a 136 OPS+ with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 RBI in 103 games playing primarily designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays. He had a career-high 29 home runs in 2021—the only time in his career he has topped 20 long balls.

Jeimer Candelario (29): After getting non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers to begin last offseason, Candelario inked a one-year, $5 million deal with the Washington Nationals and turned himself into a valuable trade chip. He has been more of a doubles threat than a true power hitter in his career, but he did post a 119 OPS+ with 22 home runs in 2023.

C.J. Cron (33): An All-Star in 2022 when he had a 29-homer, 102-RBI season with the Colorado Rockies, Cron played just 71 games this year while battling back issues. He hit .248/.295/.434 with 12 home runs in 278 plate appearances when healthy.

Joey Gallo (29): Still only 29 years old and two years removed from a 4.7-WAR season in 2021, Gallo is still in his prime, and his 52.9 percent hard-hit rate speaks to the damage he can still do when he connects. That said, a .177 average and 42.8 percent strikeout rate limits his overall impact.

Randal Grichuk (32): With a 101 OPS+ and 27 home runs per 162 games over his 10-year career, Grichuk will be a sneaky low-cost target this offseason for teams looking to add a right-handed power bat.

Joc Pederson (31): Pederson parlayed a 146 OPS+ and 23 home runs during the 2022 season into a qualifying offer last offseason. Those numbers dipped to a 111 OPS+ and 15 home runs this year while he played on a one-year, $19.7 million deal.

Hunter Renfroe (31): Renfroe posted his sixth 20-homer season in the last seven years in 2023, with the lone exception being the abridged 2020 campaign. He will likely need to accept a pay cut from the one-year, $11.9 million contract he signed last offseason.

Gary Sánchez (30): The San Diego Padres claimed Sánchez off waivers from the New York Mets in May, and he went on to log a 116 OPS+ with 19 home runs in 260 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has averaged 38 home runs per 162 games in his nine-year career.