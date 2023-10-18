World Series 2023: Updated Predictions Before Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3

2 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

The Rangers enter Game 3 with momentum on their side, an offense that can pile up runs in bunches and Max Scherzer back on the bump for the first time since suffering a muscle strain in his shoulder in early September.



"He's been working pretty good, so he can get us at least in [the 70 pitch] area, if not more," Texas skipper Bruce Bochy told reporters. "The guy is hungry to get out there and pitch. He wants to be part of this."



Logic says to take Texas here, especially given how wobbly Houston's Game 3 starter, Cristian Javier, has been at times this season (career-highs of a 4.56 ERA and a 1.265 WHIP). Throw a raucous home crowd behind the Rangers, and they could easily roll to a rout on Wednesday.



That's not what the crystal ball sees happening, though. Houston has been in the position long enough to know how daunting a 3-0 deficit could be. The Astros have their own talented lineup, plus a superior bullpen. Javier may have figured some things out, too, having allowed three earned runs or fewer in his last five starts and none in his past two outings.

