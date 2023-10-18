World Series 2023: Updated Predictions Before Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3October 18, 2023
World Series 2023: Updated Predictions Before Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3
The Texas Rangers have never been crowned as MLB kings.
They have a chance to change history, though.
Thanks to a Jordan Montgomery gem in Game 1 and a four-run, first-inning eruption in Game 2, the Rangers have a 2-0 cushion in the ALCS on their AL West rival Houston Astros.
The Astros, who advanced this far for the seventh consecutive year and have captured two World Series titles over this stretch, won't panic, but they clearly find themselves in a tough spot after opening the series with back-to-back home losses.
So, what will happen when these teams link back up Wednesday night for Game 3? Will the Rangers move that much closer to that elusive championship ring, or will this be the start of an Astros' comeback? We're breaking out the crystal ball to see what's in store for Game 3 and the rest of the series beyond it.
ALCS Schedule
Game 3: Wednesday, October 18 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 4: Thursday, October 19 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 5: Friday, October 20 (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)*
Game 6: Sunday, October 22 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)*
Game 7: Monday, October 23 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)*
*If necessary
Game 3 Prediction
The Rangers enter Game 3 with momentum on their side, an offense that can pile up runs in bunches and Max Scherzer back on the bump for the first time since suffering a muscle strain in his shoulder in early September.
"He's been working pretty good, so he can get us at least in [the 70 pitch] area, if not more," Texas skipper Bruce Bochy told reporters. "The guy is hungry to get out there and pitch. He wants to be part of this."
Logic says to take Texas here, especially given how wobbly Houston's Game 3 starter, Cristian Javier, has been at times this season (career-highs of a 4.56 ERA and a 1.265 WHIP). Throw a raucous home crowd behind the Rangers, and they could easily roll to a rout on Wednesday.
That's not what the crystal ball sees happening, though. Houston has been in the position long enough to know how daunting a 3-0 deficit could be. The Astros have their own talented lineup, plus a superior bullpen. Javier may have figured some things out, too, having allowed three earned runs or fewer in his last five starts and none in his past two outings.
Prediction: Astros 4, Rangers 1
Series Prediction
If the Astros can grab Game 3, this series will feel a lot differently. The numbers aren't convinced things will have changed dramatically, though, as CBS Sports' Mike Axisa detailed the historically tall task Houston is already up against:
"The Rangers are the 28th team in MLB history to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series by winning Games 1 and 2 on the road," Axisa wrote. "According to YES Network researcher James Smyth, 24 of the previous 27 teams went on to win the series, including 15 sweeps."
The Rangers are in a great spot, and even if they lose Wednesday night, they'll still be in a good spot. At worst, they'll have a 2-1 lead and still have a chance to close out this series in front of their home fans.
Texas has established stars like Corey Seager, Adolis García and Marcus Semien, a breakout star in Evan Carter and just enough pitching to get over the finish line.
Prediction: Rangers win series, 4-1