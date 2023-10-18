MLB

    World Series 2023: Updated Predictions Before Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2023

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
      Bob Levey/Getty Images

      The Texas Rangers have never been crowned as MLB kings.

      They have a chance to change history, though.

      Thanks to a Jordan Montgomery gem in Game 1 and a four-run, first-inning eruption in Game 2, the Rangers have a 2-0 cushion in the ALCS on their AL West rival Houston Astros.

      The Astros, who advanced this far for the seventh consecutive year and have captured two World Series titles over this stretch, won't panic, but they clearly find themselves in a tough spot after opening the series with back-to-back home losses.

      So, what will happen when these teams link back up Wednesday night for Game 3? Will the Rangers move that much closer to that elusive championship ring, or will this be the start of an Astros' comeback? We're breaking out the crystal ball to see what's in store for Game 3 and the rest of the series beyond it.

    ALCS Schedule

      TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 12: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 12, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
      Cole Burston/Getty Images

      Game 3: Wednesday, October 18 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)

      Game 4: Thursday, October 19 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)

      Game 5: Friday, October 20 (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)*

      Game 6: Sunday, October 22 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)*

      Game 7: Monday, October 23 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)*

      *If necessary

    Game 3 Prediction

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      The Rangers enter Game 3 with momentum on their side, an offense that can pile up runs in bunches and Max Scherzer back on the bump for the first time since suffering a muscle strain in his shoulder in early September.

      "He's been working pretty good, so he can get us at least in [the 70 pitch] area, if not more," Texas skipper Bruce Bochy told reporters. "The guy is hungry to get out there and pitch. He wants to be part of this."

      Logic says to take Texas here, especially given how wobbly Houston's Game 3 starter, Cristian Javier, has been at times this season (career-highs of a 4.56 ERA and a 1.265 WHIP). Throw a raucous home crowd behind the Rangers, and they could easily roll to a rout on Wednesday.

      That's not what the crystal ball sees happening, though. Houston has been in the position long enough to know how daunting a 3-0 deficit could be. The Astros have their own talented lineup, plus a superior bullpen. Javier may have figured some things out, too, having allowed three earned runs or fewer in his last five starts and none in his past two outings.

      Prediction: Astros 4, Rangers 1

    Series Prediction

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers reacts after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      If the Astros can grab Game 3, this series will feel a lot differently. The numbers aren't convinced things will have changed dramatically, though, as CBS Sports' Mike Axisa detailed the historically tall task Houston is already up against:

      "The Rangers are the 28th team in MLB history to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series by winning Games 1 and 2 on the road," Axisa wrote. "According to YES Network researcher James Smyth, 24 of the previous 27 teams went on to win the series, including 15 sweeps."

      The Rangers are in a great spot, and even if they lose Wednesday night, they'll still be in a good spot. At worst, they'll have a 2-1 lead and still have a chance to close out this series in front of their home fans.

      Texas has established stars like Corey Seager, Adolis García and Marcus Semien, a breakout star in Evan Carter and just enough pitching to get over the finish line.

      Prediction: Rangers win series, 4-1

