Chargers' Justin Herbert, OC Kellen Moore Ridiculed by Fans After Loss to Cowboys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were both criticized by fans after the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Herbert finished with 227 yards and two touchdowns, although he routinely missed throws to receivers downfield and threw the game-ending interception on Los Angeles' final drive.

There was also a lot of fanfare regarding Moore facing off against his former team, as he had served as Dallas' OC from 2019-22. He reportedly wanted to put up "100 points", according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Instead, the Chargers' offense delivered their lowest-scoring performance of the season. Fans were not pleased.

Los Angeles fell to 2-3 after the defeat, as the team is rapidly falling behind in the AFC West standings. In fact, the Chargers will need to turn their season around quickly if they want to remain in the Wild Card race.

All of their losses this year have come by three points or less.