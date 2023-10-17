X

    Chargers' Justin Herbert, OC Kellen Moore Ridiculed by Fans After Loss to Cowboys

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 17, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were both criticized by fans after the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

    Herbert finished with 227 yards and two touchdowns, although he routinely missed throws to receivers downfield and threw the game-ending interception on Los Angeles' final drive.

    NFL @NFL

    STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAC</a> <a href="https://t.co/32L5CtBPde">pic.twitter.com/32L5CtBPde</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Keenan Allen had a nasty double-move and Justin Herbert just missed him 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAC</a> <a href="https://t.co/M1CbkSdAbr">pic.twitter.com/M1CbkSdAbr</a>

    Alex Insdorf @alexinsdorf99

    Just can't have this game from Justin Herbert tonight.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Herbert missing deep tonight at an unacceptable level

    Bolt Beat @BB_Chargers

    Justin Herbert has missed several throws tonight. Not his best game.

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    This is easily Herbert's worst game since the rib injury stretch

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Herbert walked into the NFL as a B+/A- QB and 4 years later he's… exactly that. <br><br>He's objectively quite good by any measure. But given how he looked in his rookie season, including in his *very first game*, I really thought he'd be more by now.

    Plies @plies

    Justin Herbert Misses Too Many Wide Open Targets To Be Considered Elite!!!

    Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler

    Kellen Moore gonna have to wear this L <a href="https://t.co/zWRoF4f5u0">pic.twitter.com/zWRoF4f5u0</a>

    Zito @_Zeets

    Justin Herbert continuing the Philip Rivers tradition of throwing a terrible interception on a potential game-winning drive. This is heritage.

    There was also a lot of fanfare regarding Moore facing off against his former team, as he had served as Dallas' OC from 2019-22. He reportedly wanted to put up "100 points", according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

    Instead, the Chargers' offense delivered their lowest-scoring performance of the season. Fans were not pleased.

    Tha_Frederation △⃒⃘⚡️ @Tha_Frederation

    For a revenge game Kellen Moore is calling an awful game so far…

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    I see why we moved on from Kellen Moore…

    Michael Gray @Michael_K2Gray

    Anybody think Kellen Moore is brilliant....ya....me either <a href="https://t.co/zBBBqoeboP">pic.twitter.com/zBBBqoeboP</a>

    Ryan Mackes @RMackes

    Kellen Moore gonna get Herbert killed this year

    Arjun Menon @arjunmenon100

    When you run wildcat with Justin Herbert lined up out wide who has a broken hand and probably can't catch a pass <a href="https://t.co/rbsLGrBQct">pic.twitter.com/rbsLGrBQct</a>

    Los Angeles fell to 2-3 after the defeat, as the team is rapidly falling behind in the AFC West standings. In fact, the Chargers will need to turn their season around quickly if they want to remain in the Wild Card race.

    All of their losses this year have come by three points or less.

    The Chargers will attempt to bounce back in Week 7, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

