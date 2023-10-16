Deebo Samuel Rips C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Lions DB Calls Out 49ers Star

Deebo Samuel Rips C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Lions DB Calls Out 49ers StarOctober 16, 2023
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded jabs on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The online feud began when the clip of a fight breaking out during the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns went viral on Sunday, as the Pro Bowl wideout was involved. Gardner-Johnson commented on the scuffle, taking shots at Samuel.
The 27-year-old pass-catcher later responded with a clip of Gardner-Johnson being struck by former Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims in 2020, which led to a back-and-forth between the two on X.
While they haven't had any prior confrontations on the field, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old safety was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles eliminated Samuel's 49ers in last season's NFC Championship game by the final score of 31-7.
San Francisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson were both injured early in the contest, leading to a hobbled Purdy simply handing the ball off for most of the afternoon. This led to the Eagles' defense easily stopping the suddenly one-dimensional 49ers offense.
Samuel was bothered by the loss, revealing in May that the Eagles were his "most hated team" at the moment (per Kevin Patra of NFL.com).
"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," he said.