    Deebo Samuel Rips C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Lions DB Calls Out 49ers Star

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 16, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded jabs on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The online feud began when the clip of a fight breaking out during the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns went viral on Sunday, as the Pro Bowl wideout was involved. Gardner-Johnson commented on the scuffle, taking shots at Samuel.

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    U see Deeboo Run 😂 Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM 🥱🥱 <a href="https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK">https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK</a>

    The 27-year-old pass-catcher later responded with a clip of Gardner-Johnson being struck by former Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims in 2020, which led to a back-and-forth between the two on X.

    Deebo @19problemz

    Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down 🤡 <a href="https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4">https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4</a> <a href="https://t.co/IyFazDl0Ap">pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap</a>

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    Deeboo , your not like that 🥱

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    Trent can't save you when u see me … ON AND OFF THE FIELD ! Carry on 🥱🥱🥱 <a href="https://t.co/uPGRTwJf90">https://t.co/uPGRTwJf90</a>

    Deebo @19problemz

    Stop making up stuff in your head!!!😂😂

    Deebo @19problemz

    This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams 😂😂

    Deebo @19problemz

    Ion even know why bruh mention me…. Was bored or some

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    Put a tag on it my g !! Barely on the field Deeboo now u just talking. <a href="https://t.co/tUPaYYoFFF">https://t.co/tUPaYYoFFF</a>

    While they haven't had any prior confrontations on the field, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old safety was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles eliminated Samuel's 49ers in last season's NFC Championship game by the final score of 31-7.

    San Francisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson were both injured early in the contest, leading to a hobbled Purdy simply handing the ball off for most of the afternoon. This led to the Eagles' defense easily stopping the suddenly one-dimensional 49ers offense.

    Samuel was bothered by the loss, revealing in May that the Eagles were his "most hated team" at the moment (per Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

    "All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," he said.

