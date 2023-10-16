Deebo Samuel Rips C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Lions DB Calls Out 49ers Star

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded jabs on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The online feud began when the clip of a fight breaking out during the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns went viral on Sunday, as the Pro Bowl wideout was involved. Gardner-Johnson commented on the scuffle, taking shots at Samuel.

The 27-year-old pass-catcher later responded with a clip of Gardner-Johnson being struck by former Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims in 2020, which led to a back-and-forth between the two on X.

While they haven't had any prior confrontations on the field, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old safety was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles eliminated Samuel's 49ers in last season's NFC Championship game by the final score of 31-7.

San Francisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson were both injured early in the contest, leading to a hobbled Purdy simply handing the ball off for most of the afternoon. This led to the Eagles' defense easily stopping the suddenly one-dimensional 49ers offense.

Samuel was bothered by the loss, revealing in May that the Eagles were his "most hated team" at the moment (per Kevin Patra of NFL.com).