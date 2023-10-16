Report: Bills' Damien Harris Released from Hospital; Injury Diagnosed as Neck Sprain

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck sprain in Sunday's 14-9 win over the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Harris was released from the hospital and "otherwise is going to be fine" aside from his neck pain.

The 26-year-old was placed onto a backboard and transported off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter of the game. The Bills provided an update shortly thereafter to confirm he was able to move his arms and legs.

Head coach Sean McDermott struck an optimistic tone as well in his postgame press conference.

"It's my understanding he has full movement," he told reporters of Harris. "Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins reflected on how difficult it was to see another player loaded into an ambulance after safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest in a 2022 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Especially after last year, anytime the ambulance has to come on the field, it brings PTSD," he said, per The Athletic's Tim Graham. "It's hard. It's really hard, man."

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. Through six games, he has run for 94 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.