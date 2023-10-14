Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Wasn't JuJu Smith-Schuster Fan, Had to Be Sold On WR

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't initially sold on the concept of acquiring wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

"Bill was never a JuJu guy," a source told Callahan.

New England ended up signing Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25.5 million contract in March. The 26-year-old receiver has amassed only 14 receptions for 86 yards through five games, while the Patriots have a record of 1-4.

While the defense hasn't been as strong as it's been in recent years, New England's offense is the main culprit behind its slow start. Belichick's team is averaging 11.0 points per game this season, the worst mark in the NFL.

It's worth noting that former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was also a free agent last summer and ended up signing a contract that was extremely similar to the one inked by Smith-Schuster. He commented on the coincidence in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Through four games, the 26-year-old has recorded 25 catches for 274 yards.

New England's front office was reportedly split on their desire to bring back Meyers, who was coming off back-to-back 800-yard seasons.

Belichick initially wanted to retain the team's homegrown talent, although he was eventually sold on the concept of Smith-Schuster's ability to gain yards after the catch by other front-office decision-makers, according to Callahan.

While the former Pro Bowl receiver had a bounce-back year in 2022 as a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning offense, he's been plagued by knee issues in 2023 and has looked like a shell of his former self.