Phillies' Bryce Harper on Clutch Playoff Performances, Pressure: 'All This Is Cake'

Philadelphia Phillies superstar slugger Bryce Harper explained Friday why he is seemingly so adept at handling high-pressure situations during the playoffs.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Harper explained that the true pressure in his baseball career came before he was even drafted, and because of that, he is equipped to handle anything thrown his way:

"That was the pressure. I have to be the No. 1 pick. If I'm not, I'm a failure. I have to get my family out, take care of them and do the things I can to just take care of them forever. That was the pressure.

"Now all this? This is cake. This is what it's all about. This is the fun part of that. Going out there and playing in front of 45,000 people and harnessing that energy into hitting a baseball. Letting the game come to me and not worrying about anything else, not worried about the outside or the inside, just worried about what I can control. ... The pressure is all behind me. This is what I love to do."

Thanks in large part to Harper's clutch hitting, the Phillies knocked off the National League East champion Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series for the second consecutive year, and they are now preparing to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

