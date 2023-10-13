Phillies' Bryce Harper Says He's 'Fine' After Injury vs. Braves: 'Hit My Funny Bone'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper reassured fans that his mid-game injury wasn't too serious after the team's series-clinching victory against the Atlanta Braves.

In an interview postgame, the two-time MVP downplayed the severity of his elbow pain after he collided with the Braves' Matt Olson while catching a throw at first base. "I'm good. Just hit my funny bone," Harper said, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Phillies will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Harper left the game at the top of the eighth inning after the collision, heading into the Phillies' clubhouse. However, he returned before the end of the inning and resumed his position at first base for the top of the ninth.

It seems as though Harper avoided a significant injury, which should allow Philadelphia fans to breathe a collective sigh of relief. After all, he had underwent Tommy John surgery on that same exact elbow in Nov. 2022.

Heading into the 2023 regular season, many expected Harper to be out until the All-Star break. However, he shocked fans and analysts alike by making his debut on May 2 as a designated hitter.

Harper was instrumental to Philadelphia's series victory, hitting .462 in the NLDS while finishing with three home runs. This included a 10-2 win in Game 3, where the 30-year-old hit two homers to help secure a commanding 2-1 lead.

This was the second consecutive year that the Phillies ended the Braves' season in the National League Division Series, as they similarly defeated Atlanta in three games during the 2022 postseason.