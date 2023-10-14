Bryce Harper, Evan Longoria and MLB Stars Who Could Win 1st World Series Ring in 2023

0 of 10

The ultimate career goal for any MLB player is to win a World Series ring, and while some players find immediate success in the majors, others wait their entire career for the opportunity to win a ring.

With the 2023 MLB postseason field narrowed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers, the list of players in position to win their first ring has narrowed considerably.

Ahead we've highlighted the most accomplished MLB players who could win their first ring in 2023, based on career WAR, focusing on players who have accumulated at least 20 WAR in their careers.

Let's start with a few honorable mention lists of position players and pitchers who have logged between 10.0 and 19.9 WAR without winning a ring.