2023 NFL QB Hot Seats: How Much More Time Should Struggling Teams Give the Starters?

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill is the league's fourth-lowest-rated qualified passer and has little upside considering he's a 35-year-old impending free agent who seemed to peak in 2019 and 2020.

The Tennessee Titans have invested two recent Day 2 draft picks in young quarterbacks: Will Levis (No. 33 this year) and Malik Willis (No. 86 in 2022). The only reason they likely haven't already turned to one of these recent selections is they remain just one game out of first place in the AFC South at 2-3.

However, Tennessee is unlikely to keep up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the division, and even a shock division win is unlikely to lead to more than a one-and-done playoff experience in the loaded AFC.

Sooner or later, the Titans will have to stop wasting time with Tannehill. He's never going to win them a Super Bowl and this should probably be his swan-song campaign in Tennessee.

The Titans should trade him by the Oct. 31 deadline, a move which should be made easier by a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London ahead of their Week 7 bye.