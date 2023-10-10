Biggest Trade Targets Left on Goalie Market After Connor Hellebuyck Extension

3 of 5

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are a lot of factors that make a potential John Gibson trade easier said than done, but it's something the Ducks would probably be wise to consider.

The biggest obstacle here is going to be the contract.

Not only does Gibson have no-trade protections on his deal, but he is also still owed $6.4 million per year over the next four seasons. That salary-cap number is currently the fourth highest among NHL goalies, trailing only Carey Price (who is not going to play again), Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

There are not many teams that will be able to take on that sort of price, or be willing to take on that sort of price given Gibson's rapidly declining play.

At his peak, the 30-year-old was one of the best goalies in hockey and a major game-changer for the Ducks.

Over the past four years, though, he has gotten worn down playing big minutes behind one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Since the start of the 2019-20 season his .902 all situations save percentage is 33rd out of 42 goalies (minimum 100 games played) while his .909 even-strength save percentage is 36th out of that group.

A deal here would not only require a team that works with Gibson's no-trade protections (or meets his approval) but also some creative salary maneuvering that would almost certainly involve retained salary and probably another bad contract moving in the other direction.