    Carlos Correa, Pablo López Thrill Fans as Twins Beat Astros in Game 2 to Even Series

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 9, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 08, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa crushed his former team on Sunday, registering three hits (two doubles) and three RBI in a 6-2 road win over the Houston Astros to knot their American League Division Series at one game apiece.

    Correa's first-inning RBI double scored Jorge Polanco for a quick 1-0 lead.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Twins strike first! <br><br>Carlos Correa with an RBI double against his former team!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> <a href="https://t.co/O6R51nTIsc">pic.twitter.com/O6R51nTIsc</a>

    Kyle Farmer added a two-run homer in the second inning to pad the Twins' advantage.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Kyle Farmer's first postseason hit is a home run 💪💣<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UmpCAM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UmpCAM</a> <a href="https://t.co/JWa1jsxQu4">pic.twitter.com/JWa1jsxQu4</a>

    Correa, who was booed by his former home fans, then kept the Twins' offense rolling with a two-run single in the fifth to plate Donovan Solano and Michael A. Taylor.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    CLUTCH CORREA 🔥<br><br>He drives in two more against his former club!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> <a href="https://t.co/LFn3A6y53w">pic.twitter.com/LFn3A6y53w</a>

    All of that scoring was more than enough for starting pitcher Pablo López, who tossed seven shutout innings, striking out seven while allowing only six hits and one walk.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Stellar performance by Pablo Lopez tonight 👏<br><br>He described his shutout outing to Tom Verducci ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/jiq97OiF9Z">pic.twitter.com/jiq97OiF9Z</a>

    A Yordan Alvarez two-run homer in the eighth finally put the Astros on the board, but it was too little, too late, as the Correa-López combination proved too strong on this night.

    Correa now has eight hits in 15 playoff at-bats this season. López has tossed 12.2 frames of one-run ball, winning both of his starts.

    Those two came to play Sunday, and fans and analysts praised their tremendous performances.

    Twins Central @TwinsCentral1

    Another double from Carlos Correa. He truly is a different beast in October. I've never seen anything like it.

    Jeff @MNTwinsZealot

    The Carlos Correa Masterclass continues this postseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/pGrkUuSRBB">pic.twitter.com/pGrkUuSRBB</a>

    Carl @PrimeKirilloff

    I've never seen a player like Carlos Correa take a horrifically mid organization like the Minnesota Twins and do something like this (break an 0-18 streak and hold a 5-0 lead in ALDS game 2)

    Apollo Dez @ApolloDez1

    Correa to the boos <a href="https://t.co/G9vskxgchU">pic.twitter.com/G9vskxgchU</a>

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    This is the "should have paid me game" by Correa. He's on a mission.

    Rena @renabanena

    GOD I love postseason Carlos Correa

    Lopez

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    There aren't enough words to describe how great Pablo Lopez was tonight <a href="https://t.co/h3Xmztuey4">pic.twitter.com/h3Xmztuey4</a>

    Jeff @MNTwinsZealot

    Tip of the cap to Pablo Lopez on the best start in a Twins postseason road game ever. <a href="https://t.co/sEycVdNBVy">pic.twitter.com/sEycVdNBVy</a>

    Charlie Walton @CharlieWaltonMN

    Pablo López, man. Nothing more to say. What a masterful performance tonight:<br><br>7 innings<br>7 strikeouts<br>0 earned runs/runs<br>6 hits<br>1 walk<br><br>His playoff ERA is now 0.71<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveInTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveInTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/FMt830WMn2">pic.twitter.com/FMt830WMn2</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Pablo Lopez is already a Twins legend just for the last week alone.

    Nash Walker @Nashwalker9

    Pablo López with one of the best starts in Twins history. Full stop.

    Mike Petriello @mike_petriello

    Pablo López has been so good this year that the Twins traded away a guy who hit .400 for half the season and there's just no argument they'd be better if the trade was reversed

    Ted @tlschwerz

    Pablo Lopez is everything the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> wanted, needed, and asked for.

    Will Ragatz @WillRagatz

    What a freaking performance from Pablo Lopez when the Twins needed it most. He and Correa have been incredible tonight.

    Betsy Helfand @betsyhelfand

    Pablo López is through seven dominant innings.<br><br>He's thrown seven innings of shutout ball on the road against the defending World Series champions.

    Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome

    Pablo López carved up the Astros across seven scoreless innings tonight at Minute Maid Park. Houston put one runner on third base, struck out seven times and managed six hits. The average exit velocity on the 19 balls they put in play was 78.5 mph.

    Minnesota will now host Houston for Game 3 on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.