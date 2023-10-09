Carlos Correa, Pablo López Thrill Fans as Twins Beat Astros in Game 2 to Even Series

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa crushed his former team on Sunday, registering three hits (two doubles) and three RBI in a 6-2 road win over the Houston Astros to knot their American League Division Series at one game apiece.

Correa's first-inning RBI double scored Jorge Polanco for a quick 1-0 lead.

Kyle Farmer added a two-run homer in the second inning to pad the Twins' advantage.

Correa, who was booed by his former home fans, then kept the Twins' offense rolling with a two-run single in the fifth to plate Donovan Solano and Michael A. Taylor.

All of that scoring was more than enough for starting pitcher Pablo López, who tossed seven shutout innings, striking out seven while allowing only six hits and one walk.

A Yordan Alvarez two-run homer in the eighth finally put the Astros on the board, but it was too little, too late, as the Correa-López combination proved too strong on this night.

Correa now has eight hits in 15 playoff at-bats this season. López has tossed 12.2 frames of one-run ball, winning both of his starts.

Those two came to play Sunday, and fans and analysts praised their tremendous performances.

