Twins' Carlos Correa: I Haven't Spoken to Former Astros Teammates Ahead of 2023 ALDS

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa revealed that he hasn't been in contact with any of his former teammates on the Houston Astros ahead of the upcoming ALDS series between the two division winners.

Correa spent seven years in Houston, playing a major part in several of the franchise's most memorable moments of the past decade. He won Rookie of the Year in 2015, finished fifth in MVP voting in 2021 and hit .276 with two home runs and five RBIs during the Astros' seven-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Now having been on the Twins for the past two seasons, it appears that all conversations between Correa and his former teammates have been paused. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, he received some congratulations after Minnesota's Wild Card victory but that was it.

"We can be friends after the series," Correa said.

It doesn't appear that there is any animosity between the former Astro and his old teammates, but rather a friendly competitiveness as the two sides will begin a best-of-five series with their respective seasons on the line.

Jose Altuve, who was on Houston's roster for Correa's entire tenure in the Lone Star State, acknowledged the conundrum when speaking with reporters on Friday.

"We have to beat him, even though we like him a lot," Altuve said, per Rome.