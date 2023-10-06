6 Underrated NFL Players Earning Big Contracts in 2024 Free AgencyOctober 6, 2023
6 Underrated NFL Players Earning Big Contracts in 2024 Free Agency
Tee Higgins, Chris Jones, Brian Burns and Jonathan Taylor are among the biggest names in the 2024 NFL free-agent class. They're far from the only ones set to cash in, though.
Players who are set to become free agents in 2024 can use this season to make a final impression on teams. Some players who might be flying under the radar now are going to become top targets when teams start navigating free agency next March.
These players are putting themselves in a position to earn multi-year contracts despite minimal hype entering the 2023 season based on their performance this season and the projected market.
Here, we'll take a look at what they've done this season and a few teams who could be interested, including their current team when applicable.
OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots
Every year, offensive tackles get signed to massive contracts even if they're only average. So when someone plays like Trent Brown is this season, they're setting themselves up for a huge payday.
Brown is proving that he can play left tackle at an elite level. B/R's Brandon Thorn recently praised the 30-year-old for playing like one of the NFL's top five left tackles when healthy.
The Patriots offense has struggled this season, but that isn't Brown's fault. He is Pro Football Focus' second-highest-graded tackle this season, ranking fifth in pass-block grade and fourth in run-block grade.
His 84.2 overall grade is nearly 10 points higher than his previous career high (74.4) in 2021.
The Patriots should be interested in re-signing him, but that's getting more expensive by the week. The New York Jets should be willing to do whatever it takes to improve their pass protection, while the Dallas Cowboys could pivot from Tyron Smith to Brown.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys
OG Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
There's rarely a lot of hype around guards who are about to hit free agency. Fans aren't shy about complaining when their favorite teams have bad ones, though.
For the first few years of his career, Ezra Cleveland was one of those bad guards. According to Sports Info Solutions, Cleveland had 35 total blown blocks last season, including 25 as a pass-blocker. Only three guards had more blown blocks last year (Kenyon Green, Ed Ingram and Alex Bars).
Cleveland has cut back on those mistakes and become more consistent in his contract year. He goes into Week 5 as PFF's 12th-highest-graded guard in the league, and he has yet to give up a sack after giving up five last season.
Many teams around the league would consider Cleveland an upgrade over their current left guard. The Vikings should be interested in retaining his services, given how long they had to wait for him to develop.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars should also be interested as they look to improve the protection in front of Trevor Lawrence. The Cincinnati Bengals could also target Cleveland to replace Cordell Volson, who has a dismal PFF grade of 38.4 this season.
Potential Landing Spots: Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals
S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns defense is thriving under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, but safety Grant Delpit has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.
Injuries mired the first few years of Delpit's NFL career. He missed his entire rookie season after tearing his Achilles in training camp. When he came back in 2021, he started only seven of the 15 games he played in.
The safety started showing promising flashes last season, but he was also charged with giving up five touchdowns. That kept him relatively low-profile even though he had more than 100 tackles and four interceptions.
Schwartz has utilized Delpit in a way that highlights his strengths. He already has one interception, but he's holding opposing passers to a 28.5 passer rating when targeted and has 21 tackles (along with only two missed tackles) through four games.
The Browns should look to re-sign Delpit, and there should be mutual interest. However, there are other safety-hungry teams that could want in on Delpit's size and skills.
The Green Bay Packers could be in the market for safeties, as they have five set to hit free agency next offseason. The Buffalo Bills could also be on the lookout with Micah Hyde set to hit free agency in 2024.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills
CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears selected Jaylon Johnson with a second-round pick in 2020, but they haven't had a winning season since they drafted him. He's fallen off the radar as a result.
Johnson stood out as a rookie because he had 15 passes defended. However, he also gave up five touchdowns in both his first and second seasons.
While the Bears have gotten progressively worse during his time in Chicago, Johnson has gotten better. Last season, he gave up only one touchdown. This year, he has held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 57.4 and a completion percentage of 45.5 percent.
He's giving up a career-low 4.2 yards per target and isn't getting burned like he did early on in his career.
He does need to prove he can stay healthy. He missed his second consecutive game on Thursday night with a hamstring injury.
If he can return to the lineup and picked up where he left off in the first three games, multiple teams should want to give the 24-year-old a second contract.
In addition to the Bears, the Arizona Cardinals are in need of a young corner who can help a rebuilding defense. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens embody Johnson's aggressive style and have a need for upgrades at the position.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The term "big contract" is fluid here, because Baker Mayfield is not going to get a contract that is big relative to the league's top quarterbacks. But if he keeps up his early-season play, he could be paid like an average NFL starter next spring.
Mayfield has never been known for consistency, but his run with the Bucs is demonstrating the kind of ceiling he showed at times in Cleveland. Through four games, he is sixth in the league in QBR and EPA and fifth in completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats.
To top it off, the Bucs are 3-1, with their only loss coming against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Mayfield is taking care of the ball with only two interceptions and a fumble. He still might not be a franchise quarterback, but he can be a capable starter in the right situation.
There are a few teams that could use a guy like that.
The Bucs could opt to keep rolling with him. He would also make sense as a replacement for Ryan Tannehill if the Tennessee Titans are not convinced about either Will Levis or Malik Willis moving forward.
The Minnesota Vikings could be another team to watch. Much like the Bucs, they have a star receiving tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. With Kirk Cousins' contract set to expire, Mayfield could be a stopgap who would give them time to identify a future starter.
Potential Landing Spots: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings
Edge Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks
Uchenna Nwosu made a bit of a name for himself with a 9.5-sack campaign last year. However, he didn't have a single sack across the Seattle Seahawks' first three games this season before racking up two against the New York Giants' beleaguered offensive line Monday.
There's a good chance NFL teams aren't going to care about the sack total as much fans will if Nwosu hits the open market in the spring. His underlying metrics paint the picture of a pass-rusher who is winning his matchups and doing the right thing.
Nwosu is 17th in the league in pass rush win rate, per ESPN, and he's 19th among all edge-rushers in PFF's grades.
If the Seahawks decide to roll with Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor (who is set to become restricted free agent) as their primary pass-rushers, it could open the door for pass-rush-needy teams to make a push for Nwosu.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely look to remodel their pass-rush room with Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson all set to hit the open market. The Tennessee Titans are still looking for a rush outside linebacker who could bring the athleticism and quickness that would pair well with Harold Landry on the outside.
The Giants only have four sacks in the first four weeks of the season and should be interested in any and all pass-rushers.
Potential Landing Spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants