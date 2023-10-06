6 Underrated NFL Players Earning Big Contracts in 2024 Free Agency

5 of 6

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The term "big contract" is fluid here, because Baker Mayfield is not going to get a contract that is big relative to the league's top quarterbacks. But if he keeps up his early-season play, he could be paid like an average NFL starter next spring.

Mayfield has never been known for consistency, but his run with the Bucs is demonstrating the kind of ceiling he showed at times in Cleveland. Through four games, he is sixth in the league in QBR and EPA and fifth in completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats.

To top it off, the Bucs are 3-1, with their only loss coming against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayfield is taking care of the ball with only two interceptions and a fumble. He still might not be a franchise quarterback, but he can be a capable starter in the right situation.

There are a few teams that could use a guy like that.

The Bucs could opt to keep rolling with him. He would also make sense as a replacement for Ryan Tannehill if the Tennessee Titans are not convinced about either Will Levis or Malik Willis moving forward.

The Minnesota Vikings could be another team to watch. Much like the Bucs, they have a star receiving tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. With Kirk Cousins' contract set to expire, Mayfield could be a stopgap who would give them time to identify a future starter.