Fans Rip Vlad Jr., Blue Jays, Celebrate Twins Ending 21-Year MLB Playoff Drought

Fans Rip Vlad Jr., Blue Jays, Celebrate Twins Ending 21-Year MLB Playoff DroughtOctober 4, 2023
The Minnesota Twins have won a playoff matchup for the first time since 2002 after capping a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 victory to end their American League Wild Card Series.
MLB @MLB
A moment 21 years in the making for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Twins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twins</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <br><br>(MLB x <a href="https://twitter.com/budweiserusa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserUSA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/LRSica0uJ7">pic.twitter.com/LRSica0uJ7</a>
A dramatic game went down in Minneapolis' Target Field despite the fact that neither team scored outside the bottom of the fourth inning.
On the winning side, the Twins' stellar pitching and defense took centerstage once again en route to leading Minnesota to playoff success.
Minnesota scratched out two runs in the fourth off two walks, two singles and a groundout, and that was all the team needed thanks to starter Sonny Gray (five shutout frames, six strikeouts) and the efforts of five Twins relievers.
On the losing side, the Jays' season ends in bitter disappointment after the team scored just one run in two games.
Game 2 was particularly painful for three reasons.
First, an important (and later costly) decision took place in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Jays right-handed starting pitcher Jose Berrios, who cruised through three shutout frames while striking out five, led off the fourth with a walk to Twins superstar Royce Lewis.
Jays manager John Schneider then pulled Berrios after just 47 pitches to bring in left-handed Yusei Kikuchi. Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com explained the move.
However, Kikuchi proceeded to give up an infield single, a walk and then a Carlos Correa RBI single to center.
Another run scored after a double play with the bases loaded.
Ultimately, that move backfired, but the Jays still held the Twins to two runs for the game. The bigger problem was at the dish and on the basepaths.
Simply put, Toronto didn't take advantage of its opportunities, specifically in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Toronto had Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on second and George Springer on third with cleanup hitter Bo Bichette at the dish with two outs. However, Sonny Gray caught Guerrero well off second base, and he picked the slugger off to end the frame.
In the sixth inning, Matt Chapman got up with one out and the bases loaded. He lined a pitch down the left field line, but it strayed just foul. On the next pitch, Chapman grounded into a double play, ending the inning.
Overall, the Jays left 10 runners on base through the first six innings, including two apiece in the first, second and fifth and three in the sixth.
Fans and analysts provided strong reactions in particular to Gray's pickoff of Guerrero as well as the decision to remove Berrios, which could have possibly been a move made in conjunction with the front office.
Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson
I'll add this on the move from Berríos to Kikuchi:<br><br>This isn't John Schneider sitting in his office and having an idea in the dark. At all. A strategy like this involves a range of coaches, front office, etc... <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> are now down, 2-0.
Matt Zemek @MattZemek
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> writers are saying that pitching move was essentially a front office move and not Schneider. <br><br>All the more reason to clean house, <a href="https://twitter.com/Rogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rogers</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuttigRules?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuttigRules</a> <a href="https://t.co/a4aORs30z3">https://t.co/a4aORs30z3</a>
The Guerrero pickoff was particularly damaging, though, especially with the Jays' best hitter in Bo Bichette at the dish as the winning run at the time.
Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith
With <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> down two in a must-win game, Bo Bichette at the plate and runners on second and third, Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets picked off second base by Sonny Gray.<br><br>Just an incredibly costly baserunning mistake.
Michael Harrison @houndogharrison
The Vladdy base running blunder was far worse than the analytics play to lift Berrios (which still was bad) Totally inexcusable by Guerrero Jr. That wasn't a John Schneider decision though - it was a team decision. So unless they totally clean house JS won't be fired… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NextLevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NextLevel</a>
Tom Harrington @cbctom
Bichette yesterday missing the sign at third. Guerrero today, not aware of his surroundings. So many mental errors like this by the Jays this season. Speaks to a lack of discipline, attention to detail. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NextLevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NextLevel</a>
Ben Kelly @benkellycanada
"Well I've officially just made the dumbest move of the post season" John Schneider. "Hold my beer" Vladimir Guerrero Jr. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nextlevelstupid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nextlevelstupid</a>
On the flip side, the Berrios decision appeared to take any wind out of the Jays' sails. They were going back-and-forth with the Twins at that point, and the move appeared to put momentum back into Minnesota's hands.
Former Jays superstar outfielder Vernon Wells provided his opinion on the matter.
Other did as well, including ex-Toronto skipper Buck Martinez.
Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis
Buck Martinez isn't a fan of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> pitching change today, taking out Jose Berrios in the 4th:<br><br>"There's no reason for him to come out of that game. You didn't know what Kikuchi was going to do, you knew what Berrios was doing. There was no reason to make the change." <a href="https://t.co/4SMIbNZadW">pic.twitter.com/4SMIbNZadW</a>
Ken Reid @SNKenReid
They just pulled Berrios after 47 pitches of 0 run ball!!!!! Thanks analytics nerds. You are smarter than all of us. This puts Kikuchi in such a bad spot. The geeks at their computers have no feel for the moment. This is just terrible. Just awful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nerdsruinbaseball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nerdsruinbaseball</a>
Jackie Redmond @Jackie_Redmond
So Berrios was dealing…<br><br>Against his former team<br><br>In the ballpark he called home for 6 yrs..<br><br>In a do or die game…<br><br>But you take him out in the HOPES Kikuchi gets to his A game right away 🧐<br><br>This is what you get when you try to OUT-THINK the game!<br><br>Ugh.
Jenn Smith @Baseball_Jenn
One of the utterly egregious things about pulling Berríos early is that he's *their* guy. They traded for him and then gave him a 7-year extension - and they pull him from a must-win game in which he's absolutely shoving? Unbelievable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a>
In the end, though, the Twins' fantastic showing should be celebrated. They broke a two-decade playoff slump and look like a tough out in the process thanks to great pitching and defense.
Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark
The Minnesota Twins have swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 win in Game 2.<br><br>They are moving on in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, set for an ALDS matchup against Houston.<br><br>They allowed one run in the two-game sweep. They have the pitching to get this thing done.
Jeff @MNTwinsZealot
I'm just overjoyed…so proud of this team! Just a tremendous effort these last two days with Correa leading the way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/WCDTQcYCfp">pic.twitter.com/WCDTQcYCfp</a>
D @VikingsDynasty
YOUR MINNESOTA TWINS HAVE ADVANCED IN THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 21 YEARS‼️<br><br>They're also the first MN team to advance in the playoffs since the 2017 Vikings!<br><br>Comment a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> below!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveinTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveinTC</a><br><br> <a href="https://t.co/vUrzezI6KB">pic.twitter.com/vUrzezI6KB</a>
Rami Hanna @WhoElseButRami
Minnesota Twins fans after winning their first playoff series since 2002:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeBelieveInTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeBelieveInTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/bOtyWLagEV">pic.twitter.com/bOtyWLagEV</a>
Minnesota will now move onto the American League Division Series to face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.