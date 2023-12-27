Khyree Jackson NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oregon CB

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 195

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size for a cornerback. Plays to his size and uses long arms in coverage.

— Shows good fluidity for his size. When focused on low pad level, he's able to sink hips and transition.

— Does a very good job of tracking the ball in the air. Very good ball skills to locate and high-point ball with good body control.

— Competitor at the catch point. Has the timing and body control to rip through the hands of receivers.

— Wrap tackler who isn't afraid to get in the mix.

NEGATIVES

— Handsy downfield. Grabs and pulls jersey to stay close. Can be out of control at times, losing position downfield.

— Shows some tightness in press at the line of scrimmage. Lacks ideal change of direction, which can lead to him giving up a step in press coverage.

— Long strider who plays at one speed. Struggles to carry faster receivers downfield and lacks the twitch for recovery.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born Aug. 11, 1999

— 4-star JUCO recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Attended Fort Scott Junior College in 2019

—2019 ESPN No. 1 Junior College Prospect

— Transferred to Alabama in 2021

— Transferred to Oregon in 2023

OVERALL

Khyree Jackson was a bit of journeyman throughout his college career. The Maryland native played junior college ball at Fort Scott Community College, then transferred to the University of Alabama for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before transferring to the University of Oregon. He passes the eye test with an excellent 6'3", 195-pound frame.

While playing in coverage, Jackson shows a range of coverages and techniques. Press man coverage is the one he plays the most. He opts to mostly mirror receivers at the line of scrimmage and get hands-on as he rides them downfield.

At times, he can fall behind when facing shiftier athletes, and without true recovery speed, he can panic at times and grab for a jersey to keep within range. When he's able to get his head around, he does a great job of locating and tracking the ball. One of the biggest keys to Jackson's success in coverage is how well he's able to keep his pad level down.

Although Jackson isn't an enforcer in the run game, he does a good job of playing his position. He identifies the run and quickly comes up to support. A wrap tackler who shoots for the legs, he will throw his body around when advantageous. When taking on blocks, he lacks the strength to truly shock and control, although most times he does a good job of using his length to disengage from blocks.

Jackson is an interesting prospect with a high ceiling. He still needs to shore up some things in the NFL, but he has the length and skill set that teams are looking for. Jackson has the potential to be an impact player in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 36

POSITION RANK: CB3

PRO COMPARISON: Ahkello Witherspoon