X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bralen Trice NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Washington EDGE

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor INovember 29, 2023

    PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bralen Trice (8) rushes the edge during the college football game between the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins on September 30, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    HEIGHT: 6'4"

    WEIGHT: 274 lbs

    HAND:

    ARM:

    WINGSPAN:

    40-YARD DASH:

    3-CONE:

    SHUTTLE:

    VERTICAL:

    BROAD:

    POSITIVES

    — Good size with a thick build. has good movement skills for his size.

    — Physical and strong at the point of attack which, combined with his block recognition, allows him to set the edge against offensive tackles.

    — Gets off blocks well. Has the strength to shed and has a nice cross-chop to defeat blocks.

    — Impressive when turning speed to power as a rusher. Keeps his feet moving through contact and has the strength to push through the tackle's inside shoulder.

    — Good at playing the offensive lineman's hands when rushing the passer.

    — Has a good motor to make hustle plays and get coverage sacks.

    NEGATIVES

    Bralen Trice NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Washington EDGE
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    — Not very quick-twitched, which can limit his pass-rush arsenal beyond playing the hands and winning with power.

    — Has average change of direction, so offensive tackles with good feet will be able to stay in front of him on a lot of finesse moves.

    — Ankles and hips look a little stiff, limiting his bend and ability to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

    — Has a habit of diving at feet when tackling, especially in space, leading to misses.

    2023 STATISTICS

    NOTES

    — Born February 26, 2001

    — A 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 447 overall, No. 30 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

    — No major injuries

    OVERALL

    Standing at 6'4" and nearly 275 pounds, Bralen Trice has a great frame for an NFL edge. He puts that to good use against the run and as a pass-rusher.

    His upper-body strength is impressive, and he reads blocks well to set the edge against offensive tackles. He makes his money turning speed to power as a pass-rusher, though.

    While Trice has good athleticism for his size, he's just OK generally speaking. That limits his pass-rush arsenal, as he's not quick-twitched and he lacks the change of direction and athletic ability to pull off finesse moves. His bend is also subpar compared to his peers, hindering his ability to get sacks around the edge.

    While Trice did play as a standup outside linebacker in college and would drop his coverage, his lack of high-end athleticism also might limit his scheme fit in the NFL. Trice would probably be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts as a pro.

    His get-off is a little better out of a three-point stance, which will help his leverage at the point of attack.

    GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

    OVERALL RANK: 21

    POSITION RANK: EDGE5

    PRO COMPARISON: Frank Clark

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Matt Holder