Laiatu Latu NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for UCLA EDGE

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 265

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good size for an NFL edge, and shows impressive twitch and athleticism for someone with his frame.

— Active hands and fluid hips allow him to have a handful of pass-rush moves he can win with like a hand-swipe, arm-over and cross-chop.

— Can turn speed to power, has the quickness to develop an inside stick move and has flashed with an inside spin move as a counter.

— Flexible ankles for good bend at the top of the rush.

— Takes on blocks with his hands and has the strength to hold his ground against one-on-one blocks against the run.

— Good block recognition and agility to help avoid getting reached.

NEGATIVES

— Suffered a neck injury at the University of Washington that caused the school's medical staff to medically retire him.

— Not gap-disciplined, he will leave his assignment early to try and make the play, opening up cutback lanes.

— Could be more violent when getting off blocks versus offensive tackles. Occasionally gets stuck against stronger competition.

— Could finish pass-rush moves with a stronger rip to get more clean wins.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born December 31, 2000

— A 4-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 128 overall, No. 6 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Washington transfer

— Missed 2020 and 2021 seasons after surgery on neck injury

OVERALL

There aren't many draft prospects who have Laiatu Latu's combination of size, athleticism and quickness. That helps him as a pass-rusher, as he can win with both finesse and power moves, giving him one of the best and most complete arsenals in this year's class.

While he's more known for his skills as a rusher, Latu is also a good run defender. His block recognition and athleticism allow him to avoid getting reached, and he has enough strength at the point of attack to hold his ground and set the edge. Against weaker competition, he'll have a handful of reps where he resets the line of scrimmage, too.

Overall, the Bruin has few flaws in his game. He could afford to be more gap-disciplined, and there are a few tweaks to his technique as a pass-rusher that he still needs to iron out, but the neck injury will be most teams' biggest hesitation when considering drafting him.

It seems like Washington's doctors were being overly cautious when they medically retired Latu, as he's been fine ever since. But that will undoubtedly be a medical red flag that clubs will want to explore during the draft process.

Schematically, the UCLA product has primarily played as a standup outside 'backer in odd fronts and has the athleticism to drop into coverage. That might be his best scheme fit. But he should have no problem playing as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for an even-front team if need be.

GRADE: 8.5 (Impact Player — Round 1)

OVERALL RANK: 10

POSITION RANK: EDGE2

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Allen