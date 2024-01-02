Cade Stover NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State TE

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 251

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Has a well-built frame, which allows him to play both on and off the ball comfortably.

— Very good explosive ability. Eats up ground in first few steps.

— Good flexibility and agility. Nimble, comfortable mover for his size.

— Great hand-eye coordination and firm hands. Regularly makes high-difficulty receptions in traffic and adjusts to the ball well.

— Strong and willing blocker. Improved in this department with more reps.

NEGATIVES

— Average long speed. Doesn't really have that extra gear.

— Inconsistent ability to sift through space. Sometimes looks unsure and uncomfortable. Still adjusting.

— Inconsistent blocking technique. Too often leans and doesn't take his feet with him.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born June 12, 2000

— 4-star OLB recruit in 2019, per 247Sports

— Played both defense and TE through 2021, officially moved to TE full-time in 2022

— 25 career starts

— 2023 first-team All-Big Ten

— 2022 third-team All-Big Ten

OVERALL

Cade Stover is a tough, explosive tight end prospect who is still learning the ropes of the position.

A former pass-rusher in high school and early on at Ohio State, Stover has played tight end full-time for the past two seasons. His inexperience is obvious in a few ways.

For one, Stover can look uncomfortable and unsure when working through traffic. Whether it's sifting through zones or trying to get through traffic on mesh concepts, Stover doesn't always move at full speed and settle down in the right spots with urgency.

Stover is also a work in progress as a blocker. When it comes to size and strength, he's got it. Stover can move people once he gets attached, and he's a pretty versatile blocker in terms of how he can be used. However, Stover too often forgets to drive his feet, and he falls off blocks all the time. That can (and should) be fixed with more reps and NFL coaching.

With all of that said, Stover is already a very good tight end prospect, and he still has room to grow.

Stover is an explosive athlete. He flies out of his stance and has no issue cutting side-to-side to beat coverage at the line. Stover is explosive out of his breaks, too, in part because he is such a smooth, flexible mover for someone listed over 250 pounds.

Stover does lack game-changing speed, though, so field-stretching and gaining yards after the catch may not be his game. He struggles to find that extra gear despite being an explosive mover in short areas.

Thankfully, Stover makes up for that with awesome ball skills. He is a natural at adjusting to and plucking the ball from the air despite having not played the position for long. Stover fights through defenders at the catch point very well, too. He will be a safety blanket for his future quarterback.

All in all, Stover has a playable skill set right now as well as the potential to grow into something more. Stover is a true Y tight end with strong hands, explosive short-area movement and a good blocking foundation to build upon.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 44

POSITION RANK: TE2

PRO COMPARISON: Dawson Knox