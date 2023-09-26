Raiders' Chandler Jones Says He Was Hospitalized 'Against My Will' by Las Vegas FD

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones alleged Monday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Las Vegas Fire Department forced him to check into a hospital last week against his will.

Jones tweeted a three-page, handwritten testimony of what occurred, as well as a photo of a patient rights document from Seven Hills Hospital:

The four-time Pro Bowler claimed that a group of five to seven people were at his door to put him in an ambulance, where they injected him with something without his consent.

Jones added that the fire department told him the Las Vegas police put him on a "court hold" due to concerns about his recent social media posts.

The 33-year-old Jones went on to claim that hospital personnel "tried to force" him to take medicine and injections.

Jones said he had "no cell phone or communication" when he was taken to the hospital, but he also said he called Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler "six or seven times" to ask for help. However, he said Ziegler did not answer.

The Raiders have made Jones inactive for each of their first three games this season, opting to do so after he criticized the Raiders organization and claimed he wasn't being allowed to workout at the team facility in a series of since-deleted social media posts earlier this month.

