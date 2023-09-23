Former NHL Player Nicolas Kerdiles Dies at 29; Appeared in 3 Games for Ducks

Debora Robinson

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday at the age of 29.

According to TMZ Sports, the Nashville Police Department said Kerdiles was involved in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning at around 3:30 a.m. local time.

Police said Kerdiles ran through a stop sign on his Indian motorcycle and struck a BMW. Kerdiles was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Per TMZ, Nashville police noted that there were no signs of impairment from Kerdiles or the driver of the BMW.

The Ducks released the following statement on Kerdiles' passing on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Kerdiles was born in Lewisville, Texas, and raised in Irvine, California. He attended the University of Wisconsin where he registered 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points in 60 games over two seasons with the Badgers.

The Ducks selected Kerdiles with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft, and he went on to appear in three games for the Ducks over the course of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Kerdiles did not record any points with the Ducks, but in 181 career AHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, San Diego Gulls and Manitoba Moose, he put up 47 goals and 60 assists for 107 points.

The 6'2", 200-pound winger last played in the AHL in the 2018-19 season before pursuing a career in real estate in Nashville.