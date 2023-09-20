Tigers' Riley Greene to Undergo Exploratory Surgery on Elbow Injury; Timeline Unknown

Tigers' Riley Greene to Undergo Exploratory Surgery on Elbow Injury; Timeline UnknownSeptember 20, 2023
Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will have surgery to address right elbow inflammation on Wednesday, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
Per Stavenhagen, the extent of Greene's injury is unclear and it "sounds like doctors have to go in to determine the extent of the injury."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
