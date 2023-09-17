Fan Desperation Meter: Ranking MLB Playoff Hopefuls Based on Urgency to Win it All

16 of 16

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Latest World Series Titles: Never

Recent Close Calls: Won 96 games and lost in the NLCS in both 2011 and 2018; Won 95 games and the NL Central in 2021

World Series Odds: +1900 (10th-best)

Outlook for 2024 and Beyond: Going to get ugly in a hurry

The Brewers are at a major contracts-based crossroads; one that led many of us to suggest this past winter that they should trade away co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff in order to avoid (or at least somewhat mitigate) the massive rebuilding project coming their way after next season.

The exodus of talent this coming winter won't be too bad for Milwaukee. There are seven unrestricted free agents plus Wade Miley with a mutual option, but none of those players have been particularly indispensable.

But as things currently stand, they are also going to lose Burnes, Woodruff, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, Mark Canha and Adrian Houser after the 2024 campaign, which is quite the wholesale reset.

Of the 16 Brewers making at least $1.25 million this season, the only ones under team control beyond next season are Christian Yelich (signed through 2028), Freddy Peralta (club options for 2025 and 2026) and Devin Williams (arbitration-eligible for two more years).

In a word: Yikes.

They do have a solid farm system after several of their prospects made big leaps this season. And they can afford to re-sign some of those impending free agents. However, this is not a remotely deep-pocketed franchise—and the best player of the bunch (Burnes) probably wants nothing to do with re-signing with the Brewers after the way they handled his arbitration hearing last offseason.

If Milwaukee doesn't win it all this year, it will need to decide once again this winter whether it wants to give it the ol' college try one more time in 2024 or start preparing for the future via a fire sale. Because if the Brewers just keep the status quo and go for it next year, there's a good chance they'll be "2011-13 Houston Astros" bad or "2023 Oakland A's" bad starting in 2025.