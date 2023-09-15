Five NFL Teams Whose Seasons Are Already on the Line in Week 2

4 of 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants may have fancied themselves legit contenders, and the money they handed quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley this offseason would certainly suggest that. But this team was always going to be fighting an uphill battle after over-performing with a playoff appearance despite posting a negative scoring margin in 2022.

Now, following a humiliating 40-0 prime-time home loss to the division rival Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season, the Giants find themselves in a brutal spot.

The good news is they're a clear favorite against a weak Arizona Cardinals team on Sunday. The bad news is they're on the road on somewhat short rest and the Cardinals have very little to lose at this stage. Throw in injuries to Andrew Thomas and Darren Waller and you're allowed to wonder.

If the Giants get upset in this spot, and if the Cowboys take care of the Rodgers-less Jets to match the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-0 (the Washington Commanders can also get to 2-0 with a win in Denver), the Giants will almost certainly be toast.

Just look at their next four games beyond Week 2: at the San Francisco 49ers on a short week, home to the Seattle Seahawks, at Buffalo, at Miami.