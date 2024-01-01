Cooper Beebe NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Kansas State IOL

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 335

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Strapping, thick refrigerator build with a barrel chest, broad shoulders and short arms.

— Road-grading play strength and power in the post to cover up, uproot and dig out the first level on base, double-team and down blocks.

— Good timing and feel on his climbs off double-teams and combo blocks to routinely line up, jolt and blot out filling 'backers with heavy, powerful hands and shoulders.

— Enough quickness to redirect and get a piece of moves across his face.

— Stout, firm anchor against the bull rush.

— Provides a pocket-clearing presence and power when uncovered in pass protection.

— Very good processing skills with clear eyes to timely sort out pressure, games and stunts.

NEGATIVES

— Short arms shrink his margin for error with strike timing and hand placement, limiting his ability to press and widen defenders when they get inside his frame and on his edges.

— Steps under himself on down blocks, cut-offs and sudden redirect attempts, leaving him behind target against moves across his face and upfield, penetrator types in the run game.

2023 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at left guard

— Consensus AP All-American (first offensive lineman to do so in school history)

— Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022 and 2023

— Team captain

NOTES

— Born May 19, 2001

— 3-star recruit from the 2019 class, per 247Sports

— Played defensive tackle as well as offensive line as a senior in high school while competing in shot put, finishing third in the state in 2017; also lettered in basketball

— Graduated with his degree in social studies education in May 2023 and is currently working on his master's degree in curriculum and instruction

— Played his final season at Kansas State with his younger brother and true freshman Camden as a teammate

— 48 career starts split between left tackle (13), left guard (28) and right tackle (seven)

— Training under Duke Manyweather in Frisco, Texas in preparation for the NFL draft

OVERALL

Cooper Beebe is a four-year starter inside Kansas State's 56-44 run-pass split, multiple run scheme featuring duo, counter, pin-pull and inside zone with 48 career starts split between left tackle (13), left guard (28) and right tackle (seven). He has a strapping, thick refrigerator build with a barrel chest, broad shoulders, short arms and adequate athletic ability.

Beebe uses his strapping, thick build and heavy hands to routinely cover up, jolt and displace first-level defenders on base, double-team and angle-drive blocks while staying square on climbs and pulls to delete targets on the move. Beebe's lack of length limits his ability to press and widen defenders when they get inside his frame and on his edges, leaving him susceptible to getting slipped if he doesn't command the rep early.

As a pass-protector, Beebe shows excellent processing skills to timely sort pressures, line games and stunts with pocket-clearing power and a nasty demeanor when uncovered. He has a stout, firm anchor against the bull rush with an effective snatch technique to break contact against the long-arm. Beebe is a little laborious redirecting against moves across his face without the length to bail him out, shrinking his margin for error in his footwork and strike timing when isolated against wide-rush alignments.

Overall, Beebe is a highly decorated, massively built, sawed-off, smart and strong presence with proven versatility to project as a high-floor, solid starting guard in a downhill run scheme. His strong processing skills boost his play speed, but his below-average athletic ability and length narrows his margin for error when isolated against top competition.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 30

POSITION RANK: IOL6

PRO COMPARISON: Will Hernandez