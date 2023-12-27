Kingsley Suamataia NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for BYU OT

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 325

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Thick, strapping build with evenly dispersed weight throughout his frame, good arm length and big hands.

— Shows very good overall burst and quickness to get to his landmarks on combo blocks and climbs with the mass and force to uproot and wall off defenders.

— Easy mover on climbs and pulls to intersect and seal off second-level targets.

— Has the necessary range and redirect ability to stay at tackle and play on an island.

— Primarily uses his inside hand to initiate contact in pass protection with a light, effective outside hand to circle punch, bait and disrupt the timing of rushers.

— Uses a potent snatch-trap technique to steal away leverage on leaning rushers.

NEGATIVES

— Upright playing style with inconsistent hand placement creates easy access into his frame and/or being late to pinch off defenders working across his face.

— Hit-or-miss processing skills with an unrefined grasp of depth, spacing and body positioning leads to drifting against wide rush alignments and losing levels on stunts.

— Has a loose, reckless element to his approach that leads to attempted kill shots and whiffs against slippery defenders.

2023 STATISTICS

— Team captain

NOTES

— Born Jan. 18, 2003

— 5-star tackle recruit, per 247Sports

— Led his high school team to four consecutive state championship victories

— Originally committed to Oregon and played in one game during a redshirt season in 2021 before transferring to BYU prior to the 2022 season

— 23 career starts split between left (11) and right (12) tackle

— Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is his cousin

OVERALL

Kingsley Suamataia is a two-year starter inside BYU's RPO-heavy, balanced (52-48 run-pass split), zone-based run scheme with counter runs mixed in. He has a broad, thick frame and build with good arm length, big hands and easy movement skills.

Suamataia is light out of his stance in pass protection with very good quickness to get to his spots, and he has the range to carry rushers up the arc to protect the corner. He has a patient, low-hand carriage setup in his sets with a light outside hand to bait rushers before primarily initiating contact with his inside hand to strike and widen rushers outside.

While Suamataia has the foundation in place to play on an island in the NFL, he will drift and overset to create a soft inside shoulder and has an upright playing style that allows quick access into his frame against speed to power. He's also unrefined when it comes to spacing, depth and recognizing stunts, games and late-developing blitzes that creates leakage and penetration.

Suamataia's burst and quickness get him to his landmarks and fits on time, and he has the mass to jar defenders on contact before creating seals and alleys off his backside on down blocks, climbs and pulls. He is an asset on the move with the ability to track, intersect and blot out smaller targets.

Suamataia's pad level, hand placement and sustain skills are hit or miss against moves across his face when he has to adjust his aiming points on the fly, leading to him getting overextended and falling off blocks too quickly looking for a kill shot. He also needs to refine his footwork on backside cut-offs to prevent stepping under himself and falling behind his target.

Overall, Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency. But he'll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contact in an RPO/play-action based system that can help bring him along slowly.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 34

POSITION RANK: OT5

PRO COMPARISON: Austin Jackson