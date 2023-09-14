6 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Bengals' Tee Higgins

1 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be in the midst of a rebuild. Part of rebuilding is identifying and acquiring players whom you can build around.

That's exactly what Higgins would be in the desert.

Trading a first-round pick for Marquise Brown has not worked out for the Cardinals as hoped. He had 709 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season and had just three catches for 28 yards in his 2023 debut.

Playing without quarterback Kyler Murray has hurt Brown's numbers, but Higgins is still a clear upgrade over him moving forward. The 24-year-old already has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, while Brown only has one such season in four years.

After this year, the Cardinals will either be in position to get Caleb Williams, another rookie quarterback or roll with a healthy Murray. Either way, they would benefit from having a new No. 1 receiver.

The Cardinals have one of the smallest receiver rooms in the league with Brown (5'9", 180 pounds), Rondale Moore (5'7", 180 pounds) and Greg Dortch (5'7", 175 pounds) all sporting slight frames.

They do have Michael Wilson (6'2", 213 pounds) and Zach Pascal (6'2", 215 pounds) but Wilson is a third-round rookie and Pascal is not comparable to Higgins as a receiver.