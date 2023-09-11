Belichick Reflects on Tom Brady's Patriots Exit: It Is a Business...I Understand That

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to be honored by the New England Patriots at halftime of the season opener, though his presence couldn't fully inspire the team in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The future Hall of Famer, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, famously left the team after the 2019 season, spending his final three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a seventh Super Bowl.

Why exactly the two sides chose to cut ties at that juncture remains unclear, but Bill Belichick said during his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show Monday on Audacy's WEEI 93.7 that he didn't regret how things ended with Brady:

"Well, I mean, no, it is a business, and I understand that part of it, but I certainly appreciated the opportunity to coach Tom. ... I had a great conversation with him yesterday. It was good to catch up. He just sets the standard for what a great player is, there's nobody better than him. I was so fortunate to have had the opportunity to draft him, coach him and learn from him. I look back on those 20 years with a great deal of fondness and affection for Tom, and what he did for me and for our football team."

As for Brady's replacement, the Mac Jones era remains a mixed bag. He had his moments in Sunday's loss, finishing 35-of-54 for 316 yards and three touchdowns, though he also threw a pick-six and was sacked twice.

Replacing a legend is no small task. After three seasons, the jury remains out on whether Jones is up for it.