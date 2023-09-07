Bears' Justin Fields Signs Reebok Sponsorship Contract Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reebok announced Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

According to Peter Verry of FootwearNews.com, Reebok divulged in a statement that Fields agreed to a "long-term" deal that will see him featured in digital and social content, in addition to being the face of the FloatZig 1 running shoe.

Reebok also announced that it donated apparel as part of Fields' youth camp in July, and that Fields will play a significant role in the company's Human Rights Now! platform moving forward.

Fields released a statement regarding his new collaboration with Reebok, saying:

"Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me. Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the '90s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of sport once again. I'm excited to join Reebok and help kick off this next great chapter."

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky also released a statement in which he praised Fields and expressed excitement over bringing him aboard:

"Justin's authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us. He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come—bold and unapologetic. We're thrilled to welcome Justin to the Reebok family as we shepherd in a new era."

Fields, 24, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft after starring collegiately at Ohio State, and he has shown flashes of brilliance during his two seasons with the Bears.

After starting 10 games as a rookie, Fields made 15 starts last season. Although he only went 3-12 as a starter, he was oftentimes an electric playmaker who kept the Bears in games.

Fields completed just 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but he turned in one of the best rushing seasons ever for a quarterback, racking up 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

He became one of only three different quarterbacks in NFL history to break 1,000 rushing yards in a season, and his 1,143 yards were the second-most ever by a quarterback, behind only Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson's 1,206 in 2019.

Expectations are high for Fields entering the 2023 season in terms of maintaining his rushing ability while also improving significantly as a passer.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, the NFC North is arguably more wide-open now than it has been in years.

Fields and the Bears will begin their pursuit of an NFC North title and playoff berth Sunday when they host the rival Packers at Soldier Field.