Terry Francona Has Had Serious Discussions With Guardians About His Future as Manager

AP Photo/Phil Long

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters Tuesday that he's had serious discussions with the team's front office regarding his future, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

He also insinuated that retirement could be on the table, as noted by Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald and Morning-Journal.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com provided more quotes as well:

The 64-year-old Francona has managed Cleveland since 2013. He enjoyed great success with the team over his first 10 years, including six playoff appearances, four American League Central titles and a 2016 AL pennant.

However, Cleveland has struggled in 2023, going 59-66 thus far. The Guardians aren't entirely out of the division picture by virtue of sitting six games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins, but the team's offense (28th in runs scored) makes it appear unlikely that Cleveland can engineer a late-season run. The team has also gone through a disastrous August that has led to the team winning just six of 12 games thus far.

Perhaps this is the end of the line for Francona, but if it is, he's enjoyed an incredible managerial career that includes a pair of World Series victories (2004, 2007) when he was with the Boston Red Sox (2004-2011). He's also a three-time AL Manager of the Year (2013, 2016, 2022).

Prior to his Boston stint, Francona played in the majors for 10 years (1981-1990) and began his managerial career with the Philadelphia Phillies (1997-2000).

For now, Francona is leading a Cleveland team running out of time to make a run at the playoffs. The Guardians will look to get back on track this week with a three-game home set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.