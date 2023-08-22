Royals Reveal Rendering Videos for New Stadiums in Downtown, North Kansas City

David Berding/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals revealed videos and renderings of what potential new stadiums in two possible locations—the East Village downtown area and North Kansas City—would look like on Tuesday.

"In the fall of 2021, we announced that we were undertaking a diligent, deliberate, and transparent process to explore the possibility of a new ballpark district," the team wrote in a statement announcing downtown and North Kansas City as the two locations being considered. "We said we would look at various locations across the city that will allow for residential, commercial, and community components."

