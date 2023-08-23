Jackson Holliday and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger

2 of 14

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

25. LHP Anthony Solometo, Pittsburgh Pirates (Age: 20)

Solometo flew up draft boards with a strong senior season at Bishop Eustace Prep in New Jersey before landing an above-slot deal as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. The 6'5", 220-pound southpaw has shown three plus pitches and advanced command this season while posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 97.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.

24. OF Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies (Age: 20)

After a 21-homer, 109-RBI season at Single-A in 2022, Fernandez has continued to flash tantalizing raw power this season with an .856 OPS and 23 home runs in 98 games across three minor league levels. His 24.1 percent strikeout rate gives some reason for pause, but there is middle-of-the-order potential in his athletic 6'2", 198-pound frame. He has also overtaken Zac Veen as the team's top outfield prospect.

23. C Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles (Age: 19)

The Orioles ignored the international market for years before finally revamping their scouting approach, and Basallo was their first big international splurge when he signed for a then-record $1.3 million deal in 2021. He just turned 19 on August 13, and he is hitting .295/.383/.499 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 70 RBI in 100 games between Single-A and High-A this year while throwing out 33 percent of base stealers.

22. SS Cole Young, Seattle Mariners (Age: 20)

Young went No. 21 overall in the 2022 draft on the strength of one of the most polished hit tools in the class, and he has lived up to expectations early in his pro career. Over 126 games in the lower levels of the minors, he has hit .284/.403/.463 with more walks (87) than strikeouts (84), and he has tallied 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 steals between Single-A and High-A this year.

21. OF Jasson Domínguez, New York Yankees (Age: 20)

The hype has cooled on Domínguez while other prospects his age have enjoyed more minor league success, but he still has the raw tools to be a superstar. He has 130 strikeouts in 109 games at Double-A this season, but he has also walked at a strong 15.2 percent clip en route to a .367 on-base percentage. He was promoted to Triple-A earlier this week after hitting .380/.438/.608 across 89 plate appearances in August.