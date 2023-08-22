Every MLB Franchise's Mt. Rushmore of Hitters Since 1980

0 of 30

The Mount Rushmore debate in sports is always a fun one, limiting a large field of players to the four best of the best based on some predetermined criteria to form a hypothetical mountainside monument.

While a general Mount Rushmore for each MLB team is a conversation that has been had countless times, we're narrowing the parameters a bit here and focusing solely on hitters and on the time frame from the start of the 1980 season up to present day.

By "hitters" we simply mean non-pitchers, so a player's offensive and defensive contributions were up for consideration. For example, Ozzie Smith would not appear on a list of the best offensive players in St. Louis Cardinals history, but his defensive wizardry earns him a spot in this discussion.

The only requirement for inclusion is that a player had to tally at least 2,000 plate appearances with a team to be considered for a spot on their Mt. Rushmore. Only stats from 1980 forward were considered, and only stats accrued with the team they are representing were considered.

Let's get to it.