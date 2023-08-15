Astros' Jose Altuve Exits with Leg Injury After Fouling Pitch off Shin vs. Marlins

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Jose Altuve's injury-plagued season continued.

The Houston Astros superstar left Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins after fouling a pitch off his leg:

He originally remained in the game, beating the throw on an infield hit in the top of the first inning before later being removed:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.