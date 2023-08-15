X

    Astros' Jose Altuve Exits with Leg Injury After Fouling Pitch off Shin vs. Marlins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Jose Altuve's injury-plagued season continued.

    The Houston Astros superstar left Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins after fouling a pitch off his leg:

    Matt Kawahara @matthewkawahara

    Jose Altuve is out of this game. Mauricio Dubón is at second base in the bottom of the first.

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Good capture. Fingers crossed <a href="https://t.co/kGF95qwGSb">https://t.co/kGF95qwGSb</a>

    He originally remained in the game, beating the throw on an infield hit in the top of the first inning before later being removed:

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Assuming negative X-rays (not a given, but I wouldn't think Altuve would be able to run at moderate speed if something was broken), hopefully it's a situation where if you give him tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday (off day) to rest, he's fine by the Seattle series this weekend.

